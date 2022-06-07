Nottingham 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic.

Date: 7 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay Open Nottingham 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Grass.

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 2 pm CET, 8 am ET, 5.30 pm IST

Prize money: $239,477.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Second seed Emma Raducanu will open her Nottingham campaign against World No. 55 Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday.

This will be the 19-year-old Brit's first competitive appearance at home since her breakthrough at the US Open last September. In the intervening months, the World No. 11 struggled mightily for consistency.

That said, she looked to be getting back her rhythm during the recently-concluded clay swing. Raducanu made the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and followed it up with a run to the Round of 16 in Madrid.

LTA @the_LTA



@mariasakkari @CamiOsorioTenis

@EmmaRaducanu Viktorija Golubic



Play starts at 11am. Follow live scores and much more with our new Nottingham day @WTA headlinersViktorija GolubicPlay starts at 11am. Follow live scores and much more with our new #RothesayOpen match centre Nottingham day 2⃣ @WTA headliners 👇@mariasakkari 🆚 @CamiOsorioTenis @EmmaRaducanu 🆚 Viktorija GolubicPlay starts at 11am. Follow live scores and much more with our new #RothesayOpen match centre

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

She also eked out a tight three-set win in the first round of what was her Roland Garros main-draw debut. Following that encouraging performance, the teen should be itching to get back on grass, having reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Viktorija Golubic serves at the 2022 French Open

Viktorija Golubic, meanwhile, had her best-ever Grand Slam showing last year, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. She also collected the women's doubles silver medal alongside Belinda Bencic at the Tokyo Olympics in what was a memorable season for the Swiss.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The 29-year-old began the year with a quarterfinal appearance at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. However, Golubic has struggled to maintain that high since then. She failed to win consecutive matches in her subsequent five events before snapping it at Indian Wells, where she reached the Round of 16.

After four more early exits, Golubic made the last eight at Strasbourg only to fall in the first round at Roland Garros right after that.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Raducanu and Golubic have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu -188 +2.5 (-295) Under 21.5 (-118) Viktorija Golubic +155 +5.5 (-305) Over 21.5 (-108)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Emma Raducanu vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Raducanu speaks to the press ahead of the Rothesay Open Nottingham

With crowd support behind her, Emma Raducanu will be eager to make a strong impression in her first match at home post her Grand Slam triumph. Raducanu's speed and lucid footwork should aid her on the slick surface. If she can get her serve working as well, she should have a huge advantage in this match.

However, Raducanu needs to be wary of her opponent's versatile game. Golubic has a solid baseline game and can also mix it up with an array of slices and dropshots. Her backhand is her biggest weapon with which she will look to strike winners.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Raducanu needs to look for opportunities to break down Golubic's forehand. The Swiss isn't the best to respond under pressure and could rack up a high number of unforced errors if she is rushed. If the Brit herself can keep her errors at bay, she should be through to the second round at Nottingham.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far