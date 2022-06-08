Nottingham 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Rebecca Marino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Maria Sakkari vs Rebecca Marino.

Date: 9 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay Open Nottingham 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Grass.

Prize money: $239,477.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Maria Sakkari vs Rebecca Marino preview

Top seed Maria Sakkari will lock horns with World No. 109 Rebecca Marino for a place in the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham on Thursday.

World No. 5 Sakkari made a brilliant start to the season, finishing as the runner-up in St. Petersburg and Indian Wells. But an underwhelming clay swing followed for the Greek as she managed to reach just one quarterfinal in four events.

The French Open, in particular, turned out to be highly disappointing for the 26-year-old. After making the semifinals in Paris last year, she crashed out as early as the second round this time around.

Sakkari will be eager to get some wins under her belt on grass and rebuild her confidence heading into Wimbledon.

#RothesayOpen Up and running in Nottingham @mariasakkari is comfortably through to the Round of 16 where she will face Rebecca Marino!

She made her intentions clear with a thunderous 6-2, 6-3 win over Camila Osorio on Tuesday to begin her Nottingham campaign.

Rebecca Marino in action at the 2022 French Open

Rebecca Marino, meanwhile, reached a career-high ranking of 38 in 2011 but is yet to taste title success on the WTA tour. Currently ranked 109th, the Canadian mainly plies her trade on the ITF circuit and in the qualifying rounds of tour-level events.

The 31-year-old's biggest achievement so far this year remains winning an ITF $60,000 tournament on hardcourt in Arcadia, California.

Marino started off her Nottingham challenge on a confident note on Tuesday, powering 16 aces past British qualifier Eden Silva on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Maria Sakkari vs Rebecca Marino head-to-head

Sakkari and Marino have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Maria Sakkari vs Rebecca Marino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maria Sakkari -770 -3.5 (-345) Under 19.5 (-114) Rebecca Marino +550 +7.5 (-400) Over 19.5 (+100)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Maria Sakkari vs Rebecca Marino prediction

Sakkari serves during her first-round match at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham

By dint of her ranking and experience, Sakkari is the heavy favorite to come through this match. However, she needs to be wary of Marino's serving prowess.

The six-foot Canadian has a huge serve, which fired on all cylinders in her last match against Eden Silva. Marino will once again look to serve big and showcase her heavy groundstrokes to put pressure on her much-fancied opponent.

Sakkari herself served eight aces against Osorio in the first round and needs to replicate that effort. Since it might be difficult for her to break the Canadian's serve, she has to stay solid on her own service games.

The Greek has to hit with depth to ensure that she does not let the Canadian dictate the play. If Sakkari can keep her unforced errors at bay, she has a good chance of wrapping this up quickly.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

