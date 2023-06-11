Nottingham 2023: Camila Giorgi vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Camila Giorgi vs Madison Brengle

Date: 12 June 2023.

Tournament: Rothesay Open Nottingham 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Grass.

Prize money: $259,303.

Camila Giorgi vs Madison Brengle preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven

Seventh seed Camila Giorgi will take on Madison Brengle in the first round of the Nottingham Open on Monday.

The Italian has blown hot and cold in the 2023 season so far, chalking up 14 wins from 24 matches and a title-winning run at the Merida Open Akron. She also reached the third round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Despite a promising start at the French Open, the 31-year-old's momentum faltered in the second round. After a commanding victory over French veteran Alize Cornet, Giorgi's campaign took an unexpected turn as she was compelled to withdraw during her match against Jessica Pegula due to an undisclosed injury.

However, there is good news on the horizon, as she is deemed physically ready to resume her competitive journey on the main tour.

2022 Miami Open - Day 7

On the other hand, Madison Brengle has amassed 10 wins from 23 matches in 2023, including a semifinal run at the W100 Charleston. She also reached the second round at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

The American will be looking to rebound after a disappointing departure in the first round of the French Open. Despite a valiant effort against Egyptian player Mayar Sherif, she fell short in straight sets. Brengle will be determined to make her mark at the Nottingham Open and prepare well for the grasscourt Major up ahead.

Camila Giorgi vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

The head-to-head between Giorgi and Brengle is tied at 3-3. Giorgi won their most recent encounter at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets.

Camila Giorgi vs Madison Brengle odds

Camila Giorgi vs Madison Brengle prediction

Camila Giorgi in action on the WTA tour

The first-round clash between seventh seed Camila Giorgi and Madison Brengle promises to be an exciting encounter. With their head-to-head record tied at 3-3, both players will be eager to tip the scales in their favor on the outdoor grass courts of Nottingham.

Giorgi, coming off a mixed 2023 season, has shown glimpses of brilliance with a title win at the Merida Open Akron. Despite her ill-fated roadblock at the French Open, the Italian powerhouse is deemed fit and ready to make her mark on the grass. Her aggressive baseline game, coupled with powerful groundstrokes, will be key in dictating the pace of the match.

Brengle will need to utilize her counterpunching style and tactical prowess to disrupt Giorgi's rhythm. The American will also be eager to improve on her first-round exit in Nottingham last year.

In this battle of contrasting styles, Giorgi's aggressive play and experience on grass give her a slight edge over Brengle. However, Brengle's resistence and ability to absorb pace could pose a challenge for the Italian.

If the American starts well and makes the most of her chances, she could have her say; however, it is more likely that Giorgi finds her form again and powers her way through to the second round.

Pick: Giorgi to win in straight sets.

