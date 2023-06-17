Nottingham 2023 final: Katie Boulter vs Jodie Burrage preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Katie Boulter vs Jodie Burrage

Date: June 18, 2023

Round: Final

Tournament: Rothesay Open 2023

Venue: Nottingham, England

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Katie Boulter vs Jodie Burrage preview

Katie Boulter in action at the Rothesay Open

Katie Boulter will take on Jodie Burrage in the final of the Rothesay Open on Sunday.

Boulter entered the WTA 250 event as a wildcard and started with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Emily Appleton before defeating Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals. Here, she faced compatriot Harriet Dart and beat her 6-3, 7-5 to set up a semifinal clash against Heather Watson.

Both players broke each other once in the opening set before Boulter made a decisive break in the ninth game before winning 6-4 to take the lead in the match. Watson broke in the very first game of the second set but Boulter did well enough to win 7-5 and book her place in her maiden WTA final.

Jodie Burrage was unseeded at the Rothesay Open and started with a hard-fought 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(4) win over Tereza Martincova before stunning third seed Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Brit defeated another Pole in Magdalena Frech (6-2, 3-6, 7-5) to set up a semifinal clash against the experienced Alize Cornet. The Frenchwoman broke early in the opening set but Burrage managed to fight back and win it 7-5 to take the lead in the match.

The second set was tightly contested, with both players dealing in breaks for the majority of it. Burrage made a decisive break in the 11th game before holding serve to win 7-5 and book her place in the final.

Katie Boulter vs Jodie Burrage head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two on the WTA Tour is 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Katie Boulter vs Jodie Burrage odds

Odds will be updated when released.

Katie Boulter vs Jodie Burrage prediction

There isn't much to separate the two in terms of ranking, with Boulter currently 126th while Burrage is 131st. However, the former is yet to drop a set in Nottingham and that might give her a bit of an edge.

Boulter has served 21 aces so far during the Rothesay Open and will be eager to fetch as many of them as she can against Burrage. However, she has also served 14 double faults and needs to be careful not to serve too many of them on Sunday.

Burrage has an effective serve that has helped her fetch 17 aces so far in Nottingham. However, her second serve needs to be a little considering she has served 21 double faults in her last four fixtures. Burrage has done well so far and will have to be at her absolute best in order to defeat Boulter.

Both players have done well to reach the final in Nottingham and the match will be expected to go down to the wire. Eventually, Katie Boulter might just be about to get the win due to her composure.

Pick: Boulter to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes