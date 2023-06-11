Nottingham 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Fixture: (1) Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang

Date: 12 June 2023

Tournament: Rothesay Open Nottingham 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Grass

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang preview

2023 French Open - Day One

Top seed Maria Sakkari will take on Xiyu Wang in the first round of the 2023 Nottingham Open on Monday.

The Greek tennis player has made an encouraging start to the season, recording 20 wins in 30 matches and semifinal appearances at the Linz Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells and the Madrid Open. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open.

Sakkari will be entering Nottingham on the back of early exits in Rome and the French Open in Paris. She squared off against Karolina Muchova in the first round of Roland Garros and succumbed to a straight set loss against the eventual finalist 6-7(5), 5-7.

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Eight

On the other hand, Xiyu Wang has endured a tough start to the season, registering eight wins in 18 matches and a fourth round appearance at the Italian Open. The Chinese player also reached the third round of the Madrid Open.

Xiyu Wang will be entering Nottingham on the back of a first round loss at the claycourt Major in Paris. The 22-year-old fell to French tennis player Caroline Garcia in an absorbing three-set encounter. She'll be hoping to begin her grasscourt seaon on a positive note.

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang head-to-head

Wang leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Sakkari. The Chinese player defeated Sakkari in the second round of the 2022 US Open.

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang odds

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang prediction

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven

Both players will be keen to make a strong impression on the grass court, and their distinct playing styles promise an engaging battle.

Sakkari has already made semifinal appearance at four tournaments this year and will be gutted to have zero titles to show for it. Her assertive baseline play, potent groundstrokes, and powerful serve make her a challenging opponent on grass. Sakkari will also be seeking redemption after early departures in Rome and Paris.

On the other hand, Xiyu Wang's defensive skills and consistent groundstrokes will be crucial to her chances in this tie. Her ability to generate angles and use her crafty forehand could pose a threat to the Greek. However, Wang is still learning her craft on grass and has only played three main tour matches on the surface so far.

The tie will be titled towards Sakkari. Her experience and aggressive approach should overwhelm Wang, who will need to deliver her best performance to challenge the top seed. However, the Greek tennis player will need to start well and keep her focus throughout the contest. If she manages to maintain a high-level, she should be able to begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Sakkari to win in three-sets.

