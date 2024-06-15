Nottingham 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Katie Boulter vs (WC) Emma Raducanu

Date: June 15, 2024

Round: Semifinal

Tournament: Rothesay Open 2024

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter preview

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Two

The semifinal of the 2024 Nottingham Open will see the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu take on third seed and defending champion Katie Boulter in an all-British encounter.

Raducanu has gradually got back her rhythm on the WTA Tour and has worked her way up the rankings. The 2024 season has mostly seen her get knocked out of tournaments in the early rounds, but she made it to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. She lost to top seed Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu did not play for the most part in 2023 due to surgeries she had to undergo to recover from wrist and ankle injuries. However, this season, the Brit has made an impressive start to the grass-court season. She defeated Elana Shibahara and Diana Snigur dominantly. She got a walkover from fellow Brit Francesca Jones in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Katie Boulter has blown hot and cold this season. She won a title at San Diego by beating Marta Kostyuk in the final. She also made it to the round of 16 in Miami, losing to Victoria Azarenka.

The clay-court season was an underwhelming one for the Brit as she was knocked out in the first rounds at the Italian and Madrid Open. She lost in the opening round of the French Open as well, going down to Paula Badosa.

However, the defending champion has been in fine form at this year's Nottingham Open. She had a tough match against Harriet Dart in the first round but registered dominant wins over Rebecca Marino and the fifth seed Magdalena Frech to reach the semifinals.

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Boulter. The duo's only encounter at Solapur in 2019 ended when Raducanu retired from the match.

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter -110 +1.5 (-275) TBD Emma Raducanu -115 -1.5 (+190) TBD

(Odds are sourced BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter prediction

Raducanu is slowly coming back to the form that saw her lift the US Open title in 2021 at such a young age. She has exhibited good form on both the serving and returning aspects of the game.

On the other hand, Katie Boulter faced tough opposition in the first round as she had to win the match from being one set down. Against a top seed like Magdalena Frech, her serving accuracy was on the lower side, but won many points when she got her first serve right.

Raducanu's wide serve is effective on the grass. Boulter has been in good receiving form. That technical battle will be the key to determining the winner. However, given she is the defending champion, Boulter might have the edge in the encounter.

Pick - Katie Boulter to win in three sets.