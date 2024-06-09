Nottingham 2024: Karolina Pliskova vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Karolina Pliskova vs Alycia Parks

Date: TBD

Tournament: Rotheasy Nothingham Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Nottingham, UK

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Karolina Pliskova vs Alycia Parks preview

The opening round of the 2024 Nottingham Open will have former champion Karolina Pliskova take on the mercurial Alycia Parks in an exciting encounter.

Pliskova, the sixth seed, comes into the tournament with a mediocre 13-9 win-loss record for the season. Her last outing at the French Open saw her put up a spirited fight against Elina Svitlona only to come up short in the opening round.

The Czech will be hopeful that a return to grass, where she has posted results like reaching a Wimbledon final, will help her turn over a new leaf.

Parks has won only two main draw matches this season.

Parks, meanwhile, will also be looking to start afresh after her dismal first half of the season.

The American has won just two main draw matches for a win-loss of 2-14. Her ranking has, as a result, plummeted to outside the top 150, but she does possess the weapon to turn things around for herself.

Karolina Pliskova vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Parks leads Pliskova in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her in their only previous meeting at Ostrava in 2022.

Karolina Pliskova vs Alycia Parks odds

Karolina Pliskova vs Alycia Parks prediction

Pliskova will be the favorite to win on paper.

The grasscourts bring out the best in the Czech’s game, accentuating her already big serve and flat groundstrokes. She will, however, still need to be wary of Alycia Parks.

The American plays an aggressive brand of tennis that is well-suited for the fast conditions. She likes to take the ball early, but her eagerness also makes way for easy errors at times.

Staying consistent, especially on her own serve, will be key for Parks. Her recent results, however, fail to inspire much confidence. She has averaged 10 double faults in the last five of her two-set losses.

Pliskova remains the bigger hitter of the two and has the more experience. If she can keep her own error count in check, she should be able to sail through.

Prediction: Pliskova to win in straight sets.