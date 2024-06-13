Nottingham 2024: Katie Boulter vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Katie Boulter vs (5) Magdalena Frech

Date: 14/06/2024

Tournament: Rothesay Nottingham Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Nottingham, UK

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Katie Boulter vs Magdalena Frech preview

Third-seed Katie Boulter of Great Britain will take on fifth seed Magdalena Frech of Poland in the quarterfinal of Nottingham Open. Both Boulter and Frech have had below-par clay-court seasons so far, getting knocked out early at the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open.

Trending

However, they have exhibited good form in Nottingham so far, winning their respective second and third round matches. Boulter, the defending champion, had to toil hard to beat Harriet Dart 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 in the second round and then dispatched Rebecca Marino 6-4, 6-3 in the third round.

On the other hand, Frech beat Nao Hibino 6-1 6-4 in the second round and then overcame Tatjana Maria 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the third to reach the last eight. The clash between the two seeded players in the quarterfinal should be an entertaining one.

Katie Boulter vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

The head-to-head between Boulter and Frech is tied at 1-1. They last met at the China Open in 2023 where the former emerged victorious in three sets.

Katie Boulter vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter -200 -1.5 (+120) Over 22.5 (-105) Magdalena Frech +125 +1.5 (-165) Under 22.5 (-135)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Katie Boulter vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Both Boulter and Frech are in their prime as tennis players. Both are good competitors and possess good groundstrokes as well. However, Boulter has arguably had more success in her career so far and will start as the slight favorite in the match. Still, Frech is also experienced enough to put up a fight against her higher-ranked opponent.

Frech's return of serve might play a crucial role in Friday's match, as the 26-year-old Pole has had 20 break-point opportunities in her first two matches in the tournament. However, Boulter is expected to have firepower in her serve to challenge Frech on the day.

Boulter also had 18 break-point opportunities against Dart, of which she was able to convert seven. She converted four of the five break-point opportunities against Marino. It will be important for Frech to serve well, as she is not likely to get too many break-point opportunities against Boulter's serve.

The Brit should be able to edge her opponent to reach the semifinal, all things considered.

Prediction: Boulter to win in three sets.