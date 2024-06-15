Nottingham 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs (6) Karolina Pliskova

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, & 9:00 p.m. IST

Round: Quarterfinals

Tournament: 2024 Rothesay Open

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports | Canada - TSN+

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Jabeur at the 2024 French Open

Top seed Ons Jabeur will lock horns with sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in a tantalizing quarterfinal encounter at the 2024 Rothesay Open on Saturday, June 15.

Jabeur has had an indifferent start to the 2024 season by her lofty standards. She holds a 12-10 match record so far, with runs to the last eight in Madrid and Paris as her best results. Jabeur opened her campaign in Nottingham with a blistering 6-2, 6-3 win over the tricky Camila Osorio in the first round. She conceded just 3 games in her second en route to her 6-2, 6-1 second-round win against Linda Fruhvirtova.

Pliskova, on the other hand, holds a 15-9 match record this year and has picked up the title at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. She's also reached the last four in Qatar. The Czech has been in scintillating form so far in Nottingham too. She opened with a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alycia Parks. It was a similar scorecard in the second with her picking up an identical 6-4, 6-4 win to seal a berth in the quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova have faced off thrice on tour with the latter currently leading their head-to-head 2-1. They last played at the 2021 Qatar Ladies Open which Pliskova in three tight sets 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabur -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 20.5 (-150) Karolina Pliskova +190 +1.5 (-135) Under 20.5 (+105)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Karolina Pliskova at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg

A tantalizing encounter between Jabeur and Pliskova is on the cards for fans in Nottingham. Both players have been in fine touch recently and are riding an incredible wave of momentum.

Jabeur has played lights out this week and has been a real force to be reckoned with. She's dropped a paltry eight games across her two matches and has faced just three break points in total. Her drop shots have been particularly effective and so has her net play.

Pliskova just like Jabeur, has been at the top of her game in Nottingham so far. She's been equally incredible on serve and has dominated from the backhand wing. She's not been afraid to take the risk either and has thrived from the baseline because of it.

Jabeur enters the contest the slight favorite given her recent form and her expertise on the surface. She's played some of the best tennis of her career on the grass and could be a real threat if Pliskova doesn't get going early. Approaching the net and keeping points short will be the call of order.

Pick: Ons Jabeur in three sets.