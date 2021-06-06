Nottingham Open 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The WTA's grasscourt season kicks off with the Nottingham Open this week. The event will give players a good opportunity to adjust their games to the slick surface after weeks of battling on clay.

World No. 20 and home favorite Johanna Konta leads the 64-player field, with grasscourt specialist Alison Riske seeded second. Croatia's World No. 36 Donna Vekic and 46th-ranked Zhang Shuai round out the top four seeds.

Main draw action kicks off on 6 June, with the final scheduled for 13 June. On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the draw might pan out:

1st quarter: Viktorija Golubic could be a threat for Johanna Konta

Viktorija Golubic

Top seeded players: [1] Johanna Konta, [8] Alison van Uytvanck, [10] Viktorija Golubic, [13] Madison Brengle

Expected quarterfinal: Johanna Konta vs Alison van Uytvanck

Dark horse: Viktorija Golubic

Johanna Konta, who has had an underwhelming season so far, will hope for a turnaround of fortunes on her return to grass. The former Wimbledon semifinalist could possibly face Maddison Inglis in the second round and 13th seed Madison Brengle in the third.

Things could get tricky for the British No. 1 after that, with 10th seed Viktorija Golubic lurking in the quarterfinals. Golubic has built an impressive 34-8 win-loss record for the season that has seen her reach three finals, including a triumphant one at St. Malo.

The Swiss failed to carry her momentum into the fag end of the clay season though, and she would welcome a return to grass given the strengths of her game. Eighth seed Alison van Uytvanck - who reached the Wimbledon fourth round in 2018 - could be a threat early on for Golubic, but the World No. 72 would fancy her chances of going deep.

Predicted quarterfinal: Viktorija Golubic def. Johanna Konta

2nd quarter: Camila Giorgi and Danielle Collins look to topple former champion Donna Vekic

Donna Vekic

Top seeded players: [3] Donna Vekic, [5] Danielle Collins, [11] Camila Giorgi, [15] Nina Stojanovic

Expected quarterfinal: Donna Vekic vs Danielle Collins

Dark horse: Camila Giorgi

The second quarter is packed with names who could shake up the draw. 2017 champion Donna Vekic headlines this section, and should be one of the favorites to make the quarters.

Vekic's major obstacles on her path to the last eight could be either Oceane Dodin or 15th seed Nina Stojanovic. Given her impressive record on grass, the Croat can be expected to successfully negotiate both.

Vekic's first real test might come in the quarters, where she will likely come up against either fifth seed Danielle Collins or the unpredictable Camila Giorgi.

Giorgi is an accomplished grasscourter, having reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2018 and won the Rosmalen title in 2015. Her flat hitting style is tailor-made for this surface, and could help her through to the last eight.

Collins, meanwhile, reached the third round at Roland Garros and would be eager to continue her good run of form.

Predicted quarterfinal: Camila Giorgi def. Donna Vekic

3rd quarter: Kristina Mladenovic & Zarina Diyas to battle for supremacy

Kristina Mladenovic

Top seeded players: [4] Zhang Shuai, [7] Kristina Mladenovic, [12] Nao Hibino, [16] Zarina Diyas

Expected quarterfinal: Zhang Shuai vs Kristina Mladenovic

Dark horse: Zarina Diyas

This quarter is dotted with struggling players desperately looking to get a few wins under their belt. Seventh seed Kristina Mladenovic is one such player; the Frenchwoman hasn't had any noteworthy results this season apart from a quarterfinal appearance at Lyon.

Mladenovic will, therefore, be hoping to make the most of her opportunity at Nottingham. The former Rosmalen runner-up is likely to meet 12th seed Nao Hibino, who has an underwhelming 6-12 win-loss record for the season.

If she gets past the Japanese, Mladenovic could come face to face with 16th seed Zarina Diyas.

Diyas, a former World No. 31, has seen a massive dip in her ranking over the last couple of years. Now languishing at 93rd in the world, the Kazakh will be itching for a resurgence on grass ahead of Wimbledon, where she has made the fourth round twice.

If her fighting 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 loss to 14th seed Elise Mertens in the Roland Garros second round is anything to go by, Diyas could be getting back to her best.

Predicted quarterfinal: Zarina Diyas def. Kristina Mladenovic

4th quarter: Alison Riske's fitness remains a concern as Marie Bouzkova challenge awaits

Alison Riske

Top seeded players: [2] Alison Riske, [6] Marie Bouzkova, [9] Heather Watson, [14] Lauren Davis

Expected quarterfinal: Alison Riske vs Marie Bouzkova

Dark horse: Heather Watson

Injuries have marred Alison Riske's 2021 season, limiting her to just three tournaments and pretty much no match practice. A return to grass could be just what the doctor ordered for the American, who loves the surface - as evident from her run to the Wimbledon quarters and the Rosmalen title in 2019.

If Riske is healthy, she should breeze into the third round, where 14th seed Lauren Davis awaits. Given that Davis is not much of a factor on grass, Riske would fancy her chances of making it through to the quarters and potentially facing sixth seed Marie Bouzkova.

Bouzkova won the title at Phillip Island Trophy in February, which was followed by a semifinal finish at Guadalajara. But ever since the tour moved to clay, the World No. 52 hasn't had quite the same kind of results.

The Czech would be keen to shrug off her claycourt setbacks and make an impact on the faster surfaces again. She has never been past the second round at Wimbledon, and this could be the perfect chance for a solid build-up ahead of the grasscourt Major.

Bouzkova might have to tackle Katie Boulter or rising star Maria Camila Osorio Serrano early on, before possibly meeting ninth seed Heather Watson in the third round.

Predicted quarterfinal: Alison Riske def. Marie Bouzkova

Semifinal predictions

Viktorija Golubic def. Camila Giorgi

Zarina Diyas def. Alison Riske

Prediction for the final

Viktorija Golubic def. Zarina Diyas

