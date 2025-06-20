Nottingham Open 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska

Day 5 at the 2025 Nottingham Open (June 20) is all set to feature the four quarterfinal matches in the women's singles. The competition has been intense, as five of the eight seeded players have reached the last eight.

Of the seeded players, the highest seed in action on Day 5 will be second-seeded Clara Tauson, who will take on sixth-seeded Magda Linette. The other seeded players include Leylah Fernandez (fifth seed), Linda Noskova (seventh seed), and home favorite Katie Boulter (eighth seed).

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 at the 2025 Nottingham Open

Clara Tauson vs Magda Linette

In Picture: Clara Tauson (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Nottingham Open will feature second-seeded Clara Tauson taking on sixth-seeded Magda Linette.

Tauson has won 23 of the 34 matches she has played in 2025, including winning the ASB Classic when Naomi Osaka retired against her in the final. At the Nottingham Open, she began with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell in the first round, and then followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Anna Blinkova in the second round.

Magda Linette has a 17-14 win /loss record this year, with her best result being reaching the quarterfinal of the Miami Open, where she lost against Jasmine Paolini. At the Nottingham Open, she began with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexandra Eala in the first round, and then won 7-5, 6-1 against Mingge Xu in the second round.

Tauson won her only match against Linette at the recently concluded French Open, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Clara Tauson

Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska

In Picture: Leylah Fernandez (Getty)

Fifth seed Leylah Fernandez is all set to take on Dayana Yastremska in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Nottingham Open.

Including ITF matches, Fernandez has a 14-14 win /loss record in 2025, with her best result coming at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost against Ashlyn Krueger. At the Nottingham Open, she began her campaign with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over Suzan Lamens in the first round and then won 6-3, 6-4 against Cristina Bucsa in the second round.

Dayana Yastremska has won 19 of the 33 matches she has played this year, with her best result being reaching the final of the Linz Open, where she came second against Ekaterina Alexandrova. At the Nottingham Open, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win against ninth-seeded Olga Danilovic and then followed it up with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win against Antonia Ruzic in the second round.

Fernandez has won both matches she has played against Yastremska, making her the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Leylah Fernandez

Linda Noskova vs Rebecca Sramkova

In Picture: Linda Noskova (Getty)

Seventh seed Linda Noskova will look to continue her campaign at the 2025 Nottingham Open when she takes on Rebecca Sramkova in the quarterfinals.

Noskova has a 15-14 win /loss record this year, with her best outing coming at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost against Ashlyn Krueger in the semifinal. At the Nottingham Open, she started with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6) win against Anca Todoni in the first round and then won 6-1, 6-3 against home favorite Francesca Jones in the second round.

Rebecca Sramkova's form in 2025 has been below par, as she has not gone past the second round at 13 of the 15 events she has played this year. Her best result of the season has been reaching the quarterfinals of the Merida Open, where she lost against Emiliana Arango. At Nottingham, she won 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (6) against Laura Siegemund in the first round and then followed it up with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over fourth seed Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

Noskova has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Sramkova, but it was the latter who won their last match in the Czech Republic in 2022. Being the seeded player, Noskova is the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Linda Noskova

