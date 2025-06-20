Nottingham Open 2025: Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler

Date: June 20, 2025

Tournament: Nottingham Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Nottingham, Great Britain

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler preview

In Picture: Katie Boulter (Getty)

Eighth-seeded and home favorite Katie Boulter is all set to take on McCartney Kessler in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Nottingham Open. Including ITF events, Boulter has only played 24 matches this season, winning 15 of them. On the main Tour, reaching the quarterfinal in Nottingham has been her best result. She has won an ITF title in Paris, where she won 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Chloe Pacquet in the final.

Trending

Boulter started her grass-court season at the Queen's Club Championships, winning her first match against Ajla Tomljanovic, but lost against Diana Shnaider in the second round. In Nottingham, she began with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Lulu Sun in the first round, and then was able to follow it up with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win against Sonay Kartal in the second round.

McCartney Kessler has had a good 2025 season, winning two finals this season so far. She won the title at the Hobart International, winning against Elise Mertens in the final, while losing the final of the ATX Open in Austin against Jessica Pegula.

Kessler began her grass season at Queen's, winning her first-round match against Francesca Jones, but lost against Zheng Qinwen in a close three-set match in the next round. In Nottingham, she began with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 against top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round, and then secured a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Lin Zhu in the second round.

Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Boulter and Kessler on the WTA Tour.

Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter TBD TBD TBD McCartney Kessler TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler prediction

Boulter has a 64 percent win rate on grass courts, making it her best surface. Both her grass-court titles have come at the Nottingham Open, as she has won the title for the last two years running. She won the 2023 final 6-3, 6-3 against Jodie Burrage, and then won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Karolina Pliskova in last year's final.

McCartney Kessler has yet to reach a grass-court final in her career. All three career finals for the American player have come on hard courts, including two finals in Hobart and Austin this year.

Given that she is the two-time defending champion and will have the crowd behind her, Boulter is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Boulter to win in three sets.

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More