Nottingham Open 2025: Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler
Date: June 20, 2025
Tournament: Nottingham Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Nottingham, Great Britain
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,500
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel
Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler preview
Eighth-seeded and home favorite Katie Boulter is all set to take on McCartney Kessler in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Nottingham Open. Including ITF events, Boulter has only played 24 matches this season, winning 15 of them. On the main Tour, reaching the quarterfinal in Nottingham has been her best result. She has won an ITF title in Paris, where she won 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Chloe Pacquet in the final.
Boulter started her grass-court season at the Queen's Club Championships, winning her first match against Ajla Tomljanovic, but lost against Diana Shnaider in the second round. In Nottingham, she began with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Lulu Sun in the first round, and then was able to follow it up with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win against Sonay Kartal in the second round.
McCartney Kessler has had a good 2025 season, winning two finals this season so far. She won the title at the Hobart International, winning against Elise Mertens in the final, while losing the final of the ATX Open in Austin against Jessica Pegula.
Kessler began her grass season at Queen's, winning her first-round match against Francesca Jones, but lost against Zheng Qinwen in a close three-set match in the next round. In Nottingham, she began with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 against top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round, and then secured a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Lin Zhu in the second round.
Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Boulter and Kessler on the WTA Tour.
Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Katie Boulter vs McCartney Kessler prediction
Boulter has a 64 percent win rate on grass courts, making it her best surface. Both her grass-court titles have come at the Nottingham Open, as she has won the title for the last two years running. She won the 2023 final 6-3, 6-3 against Jodie Burrage, and then won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Karolina Pliskova in last year's final.
McCartney Kessler has yet to reach a grass-court final in her career. All three career finals for the American player have come on hard courts, including two finals in Hobart and Austin this year.
Given that she is the two-time defending champion and will have the crowd behind her, Boulter is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Boulter to win in three sets.