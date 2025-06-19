Nottingham Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez (5) vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: June 20, 2025

Tournament: Nottingham Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, Britain

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/DAZN

Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Leylah Fernandez will play Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open. Fernandez is the fifth seed in the tournament but has struggled with form in 2025. The Canadian was on a four-match losing streak before Nottingham and has not played to the level of her World No. 30 ranking.

Two wins in the UK over Suzan Lamens and Cristina Bucsa have indicated that Fernandez might be finding her game on the grass. She was particularly effective in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bucsa. She's a former US Open finalist, so she has the pedigree and will look to justify her seeding this week.

25-year-old Dayana Yastremska is the World No. 46, and, like her opponent, has struggled for victories this term. Her year started well, with a final appearance at the Linz Open in February, where she was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova. With only one quarterfinal since, Yastremska's two wins over Olga Danilovic and Antonia Ruzic to reach the last eight in Nottingham suggest she's finding her form.

Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Leylah Fernandez and Dayana Yastremska have played twice on the WTA tour. Fernandez leads the head-to-head 2-0. They last played in Doha in 2023, with the Canadian winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. They've never met on a grass court.

Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -150 -5.5 (+285) Over 21.5 (-124) Dayana Yastremska +120 +5.5 (-435) Under 21.5 (-104)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

22-year-old Leylah Fernandez burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old when she defeated three top-five players to reach the 2021 US Open final. She lost that final to fellow prodigy Emma Raducanu, but has since progressed further than the Englishwoman. In 2022, she reached her highest ranking, No. 13.

Fernandez has dominated the head-to-head with Yastremska, winning both their encounters, albeit on a hard court. The Ukrainian will have improved in confidence with her two wins to reach this point, but Fernandez's baseline presence should still prevail in a match that may well go to all three sets.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez in three sets.

