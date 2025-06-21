Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: June 21, 2025

Tournament: Nottingham Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Nottingham, Great Britain

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

In Picture: McCartney Kessler (Getty)

One of the semifinals at the 2025 Nottingham Open will be contested between McCartney Kessler and Rebecca Sramkova. 2025 has been a productive year for Kessler, as she started the year with a title at the Hobart International, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 against Elise Mertens in the final. She also reached the final of the ATX Open, losing 5-7, 2-6 against Jessica Pegula.

At the Nottingham Open, Kessler began her campaign with an upset, winning 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 against top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round. She then won 6-1, 6-4 against Lin Zhu in the second round and followed it up with another upset, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against eighth seed and two-time defending champion Katie Boulter in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sramkova has had her best result of the year by reaching the semifinal in Nottingham. Her previous best for the year was reaching the quarterfinal of the Merida Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 0-6 against Emiliana Arango.

Sramkova started her campaign at the Nottingham Open with a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (6) win over German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round. She then caused two upsets in the next two matches, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against fourth seed Yulia Putintseva in the second round, and winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against seventh seed Linda Noskova in the quarterfinal.

McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kessler and Sramkova is tied at 1-1, with the latter winning the last encounter 6-3, 6-3 at the Italian Open this year.

McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler TBD TBD TBD Rebecca Sramkova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

For Kessler, grass is the one surface where she has yet to achieve a meaningful result in her career. All three career finals have come on hard courts on the WTA Tour, and she has had success on clay at the ITF Tour.

On the other hand, Sramkova has a similar record, as she too has yet to reach a grass-court final in the WTA Tour. However, she has reached a grass-court final on the ITF Tour, reaching the final of the Ilkley Trophy, where she lost 4-6, 4-6 against Evgeniya Rodina back in 2016.

Kessler is the slight favorite in the upcoming match as she just beat the defending champion in her previous round, and will be confident going in this match.

Pick- Kessler to win in three sets.

