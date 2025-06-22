Nottingham Open final 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: June 22, 2025

Tournament: Nottingham Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Center, Nottingham, Britain

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

McCartney Kessler vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Kessler at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

McCartney Kessler will take on Dayana Yastremska in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday (June 22, 2025).

Kessler has had an amazing season so far. After a title-winning run in Hobart, she secured a runner-up finish in Austin and reached the quarterfinals in Saint Malo. She outfoxed Elise Mertens to win her second WTA title in Hobart, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

The American entered Nottingham after a first-round exit in Paris and a second-round appearance in London. She defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia and Katie Boulter in the initial few rounds and then outmuscled Rebecca Sramkova in the semifinal. Kessler eliminated the Slovakian Sramkova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Yastremska at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska has also had a promising season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Hobart, she secured a runner-up finish in Linz and reached the third round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Liudmila Samsonova, the Russian defeated her at the French Open, 6-2, 6-3.

Yastremska started her campaign in Nottingham by cruising past Olga Danilovic and Leylah Fernandez in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Magda Linette in the semifinal, 6-4, 6-4. The Ukrainian won 67.6% of her first serve points in the last match.

McCartney Kessler vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Kessler won their most recent encounter at the 2025 Hobart International.

McCartney Kessler vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler Dayana Yastremska

Odds will be updated when available.

McCartney Kessler vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Kessler at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

After a dismal run on clay, Kessler is back to her best on grass. She not only took out the top seed, Haddad Maia, but also ended Boulter's two-year unbeaten streak in Nottingham. The American is one win away from claiming her first title on grass.

Yastremska, on the other hand, has been close to making a significant impact this year. She deserves credit for maintaining her discipline on tour and could cap off a solid week in Nottingham. The Ukrainian has only dropped one set so far, taking out three top 10 seeds en route to the final.

Kessler has been a step ahead of her opponents this week. She likes to pick her spot from the baseline and is known for her accuracy on the court. Yastremska might trouble the American in the opening half hour, but it is most likely that Kessler absorbs the early pressure and provides the killer blow in the final.

Pick: Kessler to win in three sets.

