Novak Djokovic could easily play 3 to 4 more years and win 25 to 30 Grand Slam titles:  Patrick Mouratoglou 

In a recent discussion on LinkedIn, Patrick Mouratoglou predicted that Novak Djokovic could win 25 to 30 Grand Slam titles since he is in excellent physical shape and could "easily play for another three to four more years."

Mouratoglou, who is currently the coach of Serena Williams, also stated that until the 2022 Australian Open, where he could not play because he was unvaccinated, the Serb was in "pole position" to end his career with the highest number of Slams. The French coach made his predictions, keeping in mind the fact that the 34-year-old has averaged two Majors per year in the last four seasons.

“Until this last Australian Open, Novak was by far in a pole position. He is the youngest of the three, he won an average of two Grand Slam titles per year over the last four seasons. He can easily play three to four more years as he is in a great physical condition. That could take him to 25 or 30 Grand Slam titles," Mouratoglou said.

Despite siding with Djokovic in the GOAT debate, Mouratoglou hinted that his biggest menace will be Rafael Nadal, who currently sits in a "comfortable position" and can win his 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open. He said that if the Spaniard wins in Paris, Djokovic will be under tremendous pressure at Wimbledon.

Nadal's record stands at 20-1 this season, having already won three titles on the ATP tour.

He is 20-0 In 2022.

As far as Roger Federer is concerned, Mouratoglou felt that the Swiss Maestro would "most probably stay stuck at 20 Grand Slam titles."

“Roger’s last Grand Slam title was back in 2017," he said. "He has played only three tournaments in the last two years and has already announced that he won’t play Wimbledon this year. He will most probably stay stuck at 20 Grand Slam titles."

"Since the Australian Open, Rafa is back to a comfortable position. He is leading in the number of Grand Slam titles with 21, one more than Novak and Roger. The next Grand Slam will be Roland-Garros and Rafa has won seven out of the last 10 French Opens. It’s still unclear if Novak will be playing in Paris. If Rafa wins the French, Novak will be under high pressure at Wimbledon as he will feel that he has to win it," added the 51-year-old.

Next Gen players are a threat to Novak Djokovic: Patrick Mouratoglou

Daniil Medvedev with Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

In the same discussion, Mouratoglou also stated that the emergence of Next Gen players is a hindrance to Novak Djokovic achieving GOAT status.

“The emergence of new generation of players led by Medvedev, Zverev, and Tsitsipas also threatens Novak’s quest as he lost to Medvedev in the last US Open final," concluded Mouratoglou.

Novak Djokovic will next be seen in action at the Monte Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won twice in his career.

