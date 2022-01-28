Novak Djokovic was the guy that was going to make history at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal was forgotten: John McEnroe

Rafael Nadal fended off a valiant comeback attempt from Matteo Berrettini to advance to the final of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday. With the 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win, Nadal became the fourth oldest player to reach a Grand Slam final and moved to within one win of a record-breaking 21 Major title.

The Spaniard wasn't considered one of the favorites for the Australian Open crown this year, given he was only just returning from a long-term injury and a battle with COVID-19. Novak Djokovic, the nine-time champion in Melbourne, was tipped to successfully defend his title.

The Serb, however, was deported from Melbourne due to problems with his visa, thus making US Open champion Daniil Medvedev the favorite in the eyes of many.

Speaking to Eurosport, John McEnroe said the negative press surrounding Djokovic's visa controversy had overshadowed the tennis action and taken attention away from Nadal's quest for history.

The American went on to compare Nadal's run to Roger Federer's journey to the title in 2017, and hinted at a similar outcome for the Spaniard.

"It started out where it was a complete and utter trainwreck when Djokovic was down there and all we were talking about was him, and he was the guy that was going to make history and break the record." McEnroe said. "Well, they forgot to mention Rafa and where was Roger Federer."

"Oh yeah, who's the last guy that was 35?," he continued. "That didn't play for six months and they came in won the Australian Open. I think his name was Roger Federer."

Nadal after his semifinal win at the 2022 Australian Open.

McEnroe further described Nadal as the "humblest, classiest champion" in all of sport, adding that he deserved to be back in the Australian Open final.

"[Nadal's the] humblest classiest champion I've ever seen in any sport agreed." McEnroe said. "So, well, deserved for a guy like Rafael Nadal to be able to continue, to do this. You can see how much it meant to him to get to the finals against."

"I don't know what Novak Djokovic is gonna do, but in the mean time, let's appreciate Rafael Nadal" - John McEnroe

Rafael Nadal (L) and Matteo Berrettini

Circling back to the controversies surrounding the 2022 Australian Open, McEnroe said it was difficult to contemplate what the future holds for Djokovic. But the American was quick to add that now is the time to appreciate Nadal's massive effort at this year's Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

"He's hoping that he can have enough to win this thing, only for the second only for this second time," McEnroe said. "He's now in his 29th Grand Slam final. It's insane. What these guys are doing, and they're gonna continue to do it. I don't know what Novak Djokovic's gonna do, but in the mean time, let's appreciate Rafael Nadal now."

Edited by Arvind Sriram