Novak Djokovic's children: Age, names and everything else you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 champion's kids

A fierce competitor on the court, Novak Djokovic, who won his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, is a doting father at home. The 21-time Major winner and his wife Jelena are parents to son Stefan and daughter Tara.

Stefan, who was born in October 2014, is currently seven years old while Tara, who arrived in September 2017, is two months shy of her fifth birthday.

The Serb has been time and again vocal about how his family has played a key role in his success. Not only do they provide him with the perfect balance to his hectic life, but they have also been of major help in overcoming some of the toughest moments of his career.

After winning the Shanghai Masters in 2018, Djokovic credited his loving family for helping him bounce back from his elbow surgery earlier in the year.

"Family is the key to success and balance [in] life," the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. "Emotionally they helped me a lot when I had the surgery. It's a blessing to be a father and have a lovely family."

It is thus not a surprise that Djokovic has his kids cheering for him at almost every major tournament along with their mother. A beaming Tara was seen applauding her father's latest milestone following his 2022 Wimbledon victory.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and daughter Tara clapping after his 2022 Wimbledon win

Djokovic even acknowledged his daughter's presence during his victory speech.

"My family, my parents are here, oh my daughter’s here as well. Oh wow, OK," Djokovic told Sue Barker.

Djokovic went on to add that Tara wasn't allowed to attend her father's matches earlier at Wimbledon due to the organization's rules which prevent children under five from watching live.

He even promised to bring his daughter more often next year onwards after she turns five, provided she is interested.

“She’s not five years old yet so she wasn’t allowed to watch a match live, but next year hopefully if she’s interested, which she wasn’t so much in tennis, she can watch daddy play live," he said.

This wasn't the first time that Tara was seen at a stadium during one of her father's matches. Earlier in 2021, she made her first appearance at a tennis match alongside her brother Stefan to cheer Novak Djokovic to victory at the Paris Masters in November.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 2021 Paris Masters title win with his kids

It was a heartwarming moment as the Serb went on to embrace his two proud kids and give them a high-five after his victory.

Novak Djokovic giving his kids a high-five after his 2021 Paris Masters win

An emotional Djokovic admitted in his post-match speech that having both his children in the stands was something he had always dreamed of.

"I'm very grateful and blessed to have this opportunity," Djokovic said. "It's actually one of the biggest reasons that I keep on playing because I always dreamed of having my children on the stands."

Calling his children his "greatest success, greatest treasure," the tennis icon acknowledged that he was overwhelmed by their presence.

"This is what life is all about, sharing these moments with the dear ones and my children are my greatest success, greatest treasure and I don't know I'm just overwhelmed with beautiful emotions having them on the court today," he said. "Them supporting me just brings love and joy to my life."

Stefan practised with his father Novak Djokovic during Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic practising with his son Stefan during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic's son Stefan, meanwhile, is already walking in his footsteps, having started to chalk out his own path to tennis greatness. The seven-year-old is regularly seen hitting with his father these days, most recently while Novak Djokovic was vying for his 21st Slam trophy at Wimbledon.

The father and son had an endearing bonding time as the youngster practiced alongside the 35-year-old. Stefan's interest in the sport is growing day by day, with the World No. 3 admitting that his son is "in love with tennis right now" in a chat with the ATP tour.

The inquisitive youngster keeps asking his dad questions about the sport very often as he delves deeper into tennis.

“[Saturday] night when I was putting him to bed, he was asking me questions: What is the difference between the racquet head sizes, the strings, why somebody is stringing less tension, all these basic questions that kids are very curious about." Djokovic said.

Djokovic went on to reveal that Stefan made his own decision to pursue the sport and that he will support his son every step of the way. The Serb also made it clear that he doesn't want to force him into professional tennis and stressed how important it is to have fun and try out different sports first.

“It's important for me that we have a relationship as a father and son, first of all, primary, before anything else, and that he's enjoying life, that he's having fun,” Novak Djokovic said.

“He's trying different sports. Super important. I was growing up with skiing, football, tennis, martial arts, different things. I feel like it's very important to have, particularly at this young age, a lot of stimulus to the children from different perspectives and different sports and different movement, different activities," he added.

Stefan Djokovic is a Rafael Nadal fan

Stefan Djokovic applauding his father at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships

While Stefan's growing love for tennis might be music to Novak Djokovic's ears, what might not please his legion of fans is the fact that the junior Djokovic is an ardent admirer of his dad's nemesis, Rafael Nadal.

Stefan, in fact, backed the 36-year-old southpaw to win the 2022 Australian Open, the very Slam from where his father was barred from playing after being deported from Australia for non-compliance with the country's vaccination policy.

The kid was, of course, oblivious to all the drama that ensued surrounding his father's deportation and lent his wholehearted support to the Spaniard.

"My son is a big Rafael Nadal fan," Novak Djokovic said in an interview with BBC. "My wife was cheering for [Daniil] Medvedev, my son was cheering for Nadal. For every point that Rafa made, Stefan was jumping around and fistbumping like Rafa."

Rafael Nadal with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

The youngster wasn't content with just fist-pumping like Nadal following his incredible five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne. He also expressed his desire to get photographed with his idol.

"But he asked me a few days ago, 'When is the next tournament where you're going to participate where Rafa will also play?' I said, 'I am not sure. I hope it is very soon. Why are you asking me that?' He said, 'Because I would really like to take a photo with Rafa!' 'We can arrange that, I'm sure'," Novak Djokovic said.

In fact, the young Nadal fan is now working on developing a forehand like the 22-time Major champion, something that his father self-admittedly doesn't particularly enjoy.

As his father continues to solidify his place in the pantheon of sporting greats, Stefan is busy with his own blossoming tennis career. The youngster was conspicuous by his absence in the player's box on Sunday while his father collected his seventh crown at Wimbledon.

Djokovic later on revealed the reason: Stefan was playing tennis with his friend Bobby, American men's doubles legend Bob Bryan's son.

Seeing how deeply invested Stefan is in building a tennis career, there might be more laurels coming to the Djokovic family once his father hangs up his racquet.

