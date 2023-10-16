Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena wishes Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria as they celebrate daughter Alisa's first birthday

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena wished Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria as they celebrated their daughter Alisa's first birthday on October 14.

Medvedev last competed at the 2023 Shanghai Masters in China, where he reached the third round. His campaign began with a convincing victory over Christian Garin but concluded with a loss to America's Sebastian Korda.

While opting to sit out of the ongoing Japan Open, Medvedev celebrated his daughter Alisa's first birthday with his wife Daria. Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, responded to the adorable photos shared by the Russian on social media and extended her best wishes to the family.

"She's so sweet, Happy Birthday to all three of you ! One year of being parents and travelling the world with the little one..hats off," Jelena Djokovic said.

Jelena Djokovic wishes Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria

Medvedev had officially announced the arrival of his child via an Instagram post on October 14, 2022, in Nice.

"14.10.2022. Welcome to the world baby girl," Medvedev wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 2021 US Open champion, married to Daria since 2018, typically maintains a low profile, especially regarding their pregnancy journey. However, for Alisa's first birthday, the couple threw a delightful celebration and shared some pictures with their followers on social media.

During the celebration, Medvedev and his wife joined their daughter in blowing out the birthday candle. The birthday cake itself was beautifully decorated in soft pink and white tones, featuring a miniature fox figurine perched on top.

Expand Tweet

In another video from the celebration, the former World No. 1 could be seen carrying Alisa in his arms as she was gently enveloped in a colossal soap bubble, which seemed to captivate the toddler's attention more than anything else.

Expand Tweet

"Our baby is really calm, so we can sleep well" - Daniil Medvedev on dealing with fatherhood on tour

China Open Tennis: Daniil Medvedev

In an interview earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev had shared insights into life on tour as a father. He humorously noted that his daughter, Alisa, was a "truly calm" baby who slept a lot, which meant he didn't face significant disruptions to his own sleep schedule.

"First of all our baby is really, really calm, so she sleeps a lot. She sleeps like an adult, so we can sleep well. If she would be not like this, I don't think it would be possible to travel with her. So, yeah, she's such a sweet kid, so it didn't change much," Daniil Medvedev said.

Medvedev cherished the experience of having his child accompany him, particularly during the Middle East swing, where most of his matches were scheduled at night, allowing him to spend his entire mornings with Alisa.

"I'm preparing as I am. Actually I was playing in Doha and Dubai only night, so I didn't see one time how she's sleeping. I'm leaving the hotel at probably 1."

"Spend the morning with her, all fun and easy, then I see her the next morning because I'm finishing so late. It was just a lot of fun to have her with us here. Hopefully a lot more titles together," Medvedev added.

The 27-year-old will compete at the Vienna Open next and is expected to be joined by the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev. The Russian is the defending champion at the event.