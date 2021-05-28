Novak Djokovic "tactically and technically" has a chance to defeat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros: Jim Courier

Novak Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. The Serb overcame the Spaniard in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been placed in the same half of the Roland Garros draw this year, meaning they are likely to lock horns in the semifinals.

Two-time Roland Garros champion Jim Courier believes that even though Rafael Nadal is the firm favorite to lift a record-extending 14th title in Paris, Djokovic has the tools to take down the Spaniard.

“We all know Rafael Nadal is the huge favorite,” Courier said at a Tennis Channel conference call. “ (But) I think those of us who were lucky enough to see Novak take him down at Roland Garros years back recognized that if they both play at their best, Novak has a chance tactically and technically to take him out. It’s not easy. It’s obviously been incredibly difficult to do."

If Dominic Thiem's head is in the right place, he’s definitely a threat to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: Jim Courier

Courier feels Dominic Thiem could be a threat to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem's recent mental struggles and poor form have seen him drop down the list of favorites at Roland Garros this year. But Jim Courier reckons the Austrian could turn things around in Paris given his claycourt pedigree.

The top half of the @rolandgarros draw is STACKED 😲



✅ Djokovic & Nadal are in the same half

✅ Djokovic & Federer are in the same quarter pic.twitter.com/tcgwX0uVO5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 27, 2021

Courier believes that if Thiem, who made back-to-back finals in 2018 and 2019, can regain his form and focus, he can be a threat to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"We’re going to learn a lot about Dominic here at Roland Garros, a tournament where he’s done very well in the past,” Courier said. “Came close to winning it a couple times. Clay is probably a more natural surface to him than the hard courts."

“I think we’ll figure out where his motivation is. We’ll find out if he’s going to be as competitive as he’s been in the past somewhere between here and the grass court season….He’s obviously got so much game. If he’s got his head in the right place, he’s definitely a threat to repeat.”

It may not be the worst thing for Federer to lose early in Paris: Courier

Roger Federer

Shifting his focus to Roger Federer, Jim Courier said the Swiss does not need a deep run in Paris to get himself in shape for Wimbledon.

Rafa, Roger and Serena....oh my! 😅



See who else, in addition the biggest stars, squeezed in extra work on the practice courts 👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

“If he can win one or two matches at Roland Garros, it may not be the worst thing for him to lose in the second or third round, get a couple of matches, more information on where he is physically, then go on to the grass," Jim Courier said.

"I presume he’s playing in Halle. Hopefully get two or three matches there. He has kind of five matches or so in his belt before Wimbledon. I think he’d have a pretty good feel of what he’s capable of."