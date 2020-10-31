Nur Sultan 2020: Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman preview, head-to-head & prediction | Astana Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Adrian Mannarino vs (4) John Millman

Date: 1 November 2020

Tournament: Astana Open 2020

Round: Final

Venue: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $273,345

Match timing: Not before 4 pm ALMT, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman preview

Third seed Adrian Mannarino will lock horns with fourth seeded John Millman in the Astana Open summit clash on Sunday.

Mannarino looked nearly flawless in his first two matches of the competition, beating Yuichi Sugita and Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. Rising star Emil Ruusuovuori tested the Frenchman's skills in the semifinals, but Mannarino managed to overcome him 7-5, 6-2.

The World No. 39 has picked up where he left off last week in Cologne. Mannarino made the last eight of the Bett1Hulks Championships, where he lost to the eventual champion Alexander Zverev after pushing the local favorite to his limit.

His upcoming opponent, John Millman, is into his first tournament final of the season.

John Millman

Millman is a hard-working player who is slowly inching back towards his all-time highest ranking. He has shown great character in Kazakhstan so far, beating one strong opponent after another.

The Brisbane native tamed Fernando Verdasco in the second round, before American stars Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe stretched him to three sets in the next two matches.

Millman dropped the first set both times, but he managed to find his best tennis in the nick of time to scrape through. He even saved two match points in the quarterfinal against Paul, showing nerves of steel in the crunch moments.

Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman head-to-head

John Millman leads Adrian Mannarino 2-0 on the ATP tour. Like his last two matches in this tournament, Millman lost the first set but came back to win the next two in both of their meetings - at the 2019 Japan Open and the 2020 Cincinnati Masters.

Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman prediction

John Millman

Adrian Mannarino has a uniquely flat forehand that works well indoors, while his soft hands at the net help him take time away from his opponents. That said, the Frenchman will face a player who has a ton of momentum on his side heading into this clash.

John Millman likes to control the play from the baseline, and he has been doing exactly that in a majority of the rallies this week. That, coupled with his mental toughness and strong head-to-head record, give Millman the upper hand in this high-stakes match.

Prediction: John Millman to win in three sets.