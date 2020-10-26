Nur Sultan 2020: Frances Tiafoe vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head & prediction | Astana Open

Match details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Corentin Moutet

Date: 26 October 2020

Tournament: Astana Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $273,345

Match timing: 6 pm ALMT, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Frances Tiafoe vs Corentin Moutet preview

After beating sixth seed Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the European Open, Frances Tiafoe will be high on confidence heading into his Astana Open first-round match against Corentin Moutet. The American player suffered a straight-set loss to Dan Evans in the second round in Antwerp, but he looked in better touch than his performances on European clay.

Tiafoe had a good American swing two months ago and made it to the fourth round of US Open 2020. However, the next few weeks were not so fruitful for the Hyattsville native. He crashed out of the French Open and the Forte Village Sardegna Open in the first round itself.

His Sardinia conqueror, Corentin Moutet, will cross paths with him again in the opening round of the ATP 250 event in Nur-Sultan.

Corentin Moutet lost in the first round of the European Open to Lloyd Harris

Corentin Moutet has been inconsistent on the ATP Tour this year. The Frenchman has a win-loss record of 9-8 in 2020, but he has not progressed deep at a single event.

The World No. 74 player made a third-round appearance at the US Open, but after that, he could not qualify for the main draw of the Rome Masters. Lorenzo Gustino defeated him in a grueling five-set match in the first round of Roland Garros. Next, Albert Ramos-Vinolas ended his Sardegna Open campaign in the pre-quarterfinals.

Playing his first European indoor hard-court tourney in 2020 last week, Moutet suffered a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Lloyd Harris. He does not have much momentum on his side heading into the match against Frances Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Corentin Moutet leads Frances Tiafoe by 1-0 in the head-to-head record. Their only meeting happened in Sardinia two weeks ago where the French player emerged victorious 7-6, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Frances Tiafoe should win this match

Although Corentin Moutet defeated Frances Tiafoe recently, we should note that the American player is much better on faster surfaces. Moutet saved eight break points during that contest in Italy, which might not happen on the hard-courts of Kazakhstan.

Tiafoe's serve and forehand are his strong points. He had an excellent win rate of 82% on the first serve against Lajovic in Antwerp, and he lost his service only once to the Serb. His aggressive playing style should earn him a comfortable win in the Astana Open.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets.