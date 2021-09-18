Nur-Sultan 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Astana Open

The ATP tour travels to Nur-Sultan this week for an indoor hardcourt event. The 2021 Astana Open in Kazakhstan promises to provide a lot of entertainment, with several players looking to finish their 2021 season on a strong note.

World No. 25 Aslan Karatsev and local favorite Alexander Bublik are the top two seeds at the event. While Karatsev won his maiden ATP title in Dubai earlier this year, Bublik is yet to join the winners' circle, having lost four finals on the main tour.

The duo will be joined by the likes of Filip Krajinovic, John Millman, Benoit Paire and Ilya Ivashka.

The Astana Open is an ATP 250 event with a field of 28 players and total prize money of 480,000 euros. The event was introduced to the ATP calendar after many tournaments had to be canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With main draw action set to kick off on Monday, here's a look at how the event could pan out:

Top half: Aslan Karatsev and Filip Krajinovic on collision course

Filip Krajinovic will be looking to reach his second ATP final this year in Nur-Sultan

Seeded players: [1] Aslan Karatsev, [4] Filip Krajinovic, [5] John Millman, [8] Ilya Ivashka

Expected semifinal: Aslan Karatsev vs Filip Krajinovic

Dark horse: Jiri Vesely

Analysis: Top seed Aslan Karatsev has been the breakout player of the year so far. Ranked outside the top 100 at the start of 2021, the Russian punched above his weight to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open in January, before winning his first ATP tour title at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships.

The big-hitting Russian's level dropped off for a brief period but he rediscovered his form during the summer hardcourt swing. Karatsev won the silver medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics partnering Elena Vesnina, and also reached the third round of the 2021 US Open.

Karatsev is currently gunning for a top 20 finish in the year-end ATP rankings, and will be the player to beat in Nur-Sultan. Having received a first-round bye, Karatsev will face either Emil Ruusuvuori or Benjamin Bonzi in a tricky second-round match at the ATP 250 event. Things could get tougher for the top seed thereafter, as he could face eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals.

Filip Krajinovic, meanwhile, headlines the opposite side of Karatsev's half. The Serb, who is yet to win a tour-level title, has a straightforward opener against either local wildcard Mikhail Kukushkin or Australia's James Duckworth.

Krajinovic, however, could be in for a tough outing when he takes on one of fifth-seeded John Millman, Jaume Munar or Jiri Vesely in the last eight.

Bottom half: Alexander Bublik continues hunt for first title

Alexander Bublik retrieves a ball at the 2021 US Open

Seeded players: [2] Alexander Bublik, [3] Dusan Lajovic, [6] Benoit Paire, [7] Laslo Djere

Expected semifinal: Alexander Bublik vs Dusan Lajovic

Dark horse: Lorenzo Musetti

Analysis: Local hope Alexander Bublik will be looking to break his duck this week in Kazakhstan. Bublik, who has accumulated a respectable 29-24 win-loss record on the main circuit in 2021, reached two finals earlier this in Antalya and Singapore but is yet to taste success. The Kazakh will be keen to go all the way on home soil.

Having received a first-round bye, Bublik will open his campaign against either former World No. 7 Fernando Verdasco or fellow Next-Genner Miomir Kecmanovic.

Bublik could run into Benoit Paire in the last eight, provided both players make it that far. Bublik and Paire are both extremely talented but temperamental and a clash between the two would make for plenty of entertainment. The winner of that contest would be a heavy favorite to reach the final in Nur-Sultan.

Lorenzo Musetti, meanwhile, will be looking to punctuate his breakout season with some more respectable results. The Italian kickstarted his year by reaching the semifinals at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco. He also impressed at Roland Garros, where he pushed eventual champion Novak Djokovic to the limit in their fourth-round clash.

Lorenzo Musetti had to retire due to injury against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2021

The 18-year-old, however, is yet to prove his credentials on faster hardcourts and he will be keen to do just that at the Astana Open. Musetti faces a qualifier in his first-round match at the ATP 250 event, but will have his work cut out thereafter with a likely clash against seventh seed Laslo Djere in the Round-of-16.

Musetti could then face either third seed Dusan Lajovic or South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the last eight.

Predictions for the semifinal

Aslan Karatsev def. Filip Krajinovic

Alexander Bublik def. Lorenzo Musetti

Predicted champion

Aslan Karatsev

Edited by Arvind Sriram