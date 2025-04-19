Oeiras Ladies Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert
Date: April 19, 2025
Tournament: Oeiras Ladies Open 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Oeiras, Portugal
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $168,100
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert preview
The second seed, Katie Volynets, will face Simona Waltert of Switzerland in the semifinal of the 2025 Oeiras Ladies Open.
Volynets's performance in 2025 has been far from ideal, as the American has won only four of the eleven matches she has played on the main WTA Tour. Notably, she has been knocked out in the first round of an event on six occasions. Her best result was a quarterfinal appearance at the ASB Classic, where she lost 1-6, 4-6 to Alycia Parks.
At the Oeiras Ladies Open, the second seed began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Georgina Pedone in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek in the second round. The American put in another impressive performance, winning 6-2, 6-1 against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the quarterfinal.
Simona Waltert, on the other hand, has mostly been active on the ITF Tour and the Challenger Tour in 2025, reaching the semifinal at the clay-court event at Szekesfehervar, losing 5-7, 3-6 against Amarissa Kiara Toth. On the main WTA Tour, the Swiss player only featured in one event, the Singapore Open, losing 2-6, 6-7 (3) against Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.
At the Oeiras Ladies Open, Waltert began with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Matilde Jorge in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over third seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round. The Swiss player won 6-4, 7-6 (5) against Nina Stojanovic in the quarterfinals to advance to the last four.
Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert head-to-head
Volynets has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Waltert as the American won their only match 6-3, 6-2 at the qualifying rounds of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Katie Volynets vs Simona Waltert prediction
Volynets has no WTA titles to her credit so far, but the American player has won three clay-court titles on the ITF Tour and the Challenger Tour combined. She won her last clay court titles in Makarska in 2024, with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Mayar Sheriff in the final.
Waltert has no singles title on the WTA Tour, but she has a doubles title to her name. However, the Swiss player has three clay-court titles in the ITF Tour, the last of which came at the 2022 Amstelveen Open, where she won 7-6 (10), 6-0 against current Top-10 player Emma Navarro.
Volynets will be the favorite as she has a positive head-to-head against Waltert, and she is the second seed at the event.
Pick- Volynets to win in straight sets