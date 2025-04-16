Oeiras Ladies Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Katie Volynets vs Tamara Zidansek
Date: April 17, 2025
Tournament: Oeiras Ladies Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Oeiras, Portugal
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $168,100
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Katie Voynets vs Tamara Zidansek preview
Second-seeded Katie Volynets will take on Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the second round of the 2025 Oeiras Ladies Open. Volynets started the year with a quarterfinal run at the ASB Classic, losing 1-6, 4-6 against compatriot Alycia Parks. Since then, the American's form has declined considerably, as she could only win two of her next ten main draw matches at the Tour level.
Katie Volynets had successive first-round exits at the Qatar Open, the ATX Open, the BN Paribas Open, and the Miami Open. She also had opening-round exits at the Hobart International and the Australian Open. Being the second seed at the WTA 125 event in Oeiras, Volynets began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Georgina Pedone in the first round.
Tamara Zidansek has played only one match on the main WTA Tour, which she lost 2-6, 5-7 to Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Australian Open. She has mostly played on the ITF Tour this year, reaching the quarterfinals in the event in Antalya, losing 5-7, 3-6 to Oksana Selekhmeteva.
The Slovenian has not been in the best form on the ITF circuit as well, as she has to play qualifiers on multiple occasions to play the event rather than obtaining direct entry. At the Oeiras Ladies Open, she began her campaign with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) win over Mona Barthel in the first round.
Katie Voynets vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1, with Zidansek winning the last encounter 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the 2024 Thailand Open 2.
Katie Voynets vs Tamara Zidansek odds
Katie Voynets vs Tamara Zidansek prediction
Katie Volynets has no WTA titles to her name yet but has a Challenger title, which she won at the Makarska International, with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Mayar Sheriff in the final. She also has two clay-court titles on the ITF circuit, the last of which came at the US Clay Court Championships in 2022.
Tamara Zidansek has reached three claycourt finals in her career on the WTA Tour, winning the title at the 2021 Ladies Open Lausanne, where she won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 over Clara Burel in the final. The Slovenian also reached the semifinal of the 2021 French Open, losing 5-7, 3- against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Even though Zidansek is the more accomplished player in terms of WTA performance, second seed Volynets will have the edge in the upcoming match.
Pick- Volynets to win in straight sets