Oeiras Ladies Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (2) Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Date: April 18, 2025

Tournament: Oeiras Ladies Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Oeiras, Portugal

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $168,100

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva preview

In picture: Katie Volynets (Getty)

Second seed Katie Volynets will look to keep her 2025 Oeiras Ladies Open campaign on track when she takes on Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the quarterfinals. Volynets had her one good showing at the ASB Classic this year, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Alycia Parks. The rest of her season has been underwhelming as she has had six opening-round exits on the WTA Tour.

Volynets snapped a four-match losing streak as she began her clay season in Charleston, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Katherine Sebov but lost to Ashlyn Krueger 3-6, 6-7 (4) in the next round. At the Oeiras Ladies Open, she began with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Georgia Pedone in the first round before following it up with another impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva has played only one Tour-level match this year, losing 2-6, 5-7 against Bernarda Pera in the first round of the ASB Classic. She has mainly been active on the ITF Tour, reaching the claycourt final in the ITF event in Antalya, but lost 2-6, 3-6 against Olga Danilovich.

At the Oeiras Ladies Open, Kasintseva began her campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Yue Yuan in the first round. She followed it up with a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 win over Lola Radivojevic in the second round to advance to her third WTA 125 quarterfinal of the season.

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets TBD TBD TBD Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva prediction

Volynets has no titles on the WTA Tour, but the American has three claycourt titles on the Challenger Tour and the ITF circuit combined. The last clay-court title came for her at the Challenger final at Makarska International in 2024, which she won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 against Mayar Sheriff in the final.

Kasintseva has no WTA titles to her name either, but she reached the Challenger final in Antalya on clay this year. The Andorran player has two claycourt titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came at the Lisboa Belem Open last year, where she won 6-4, 6-2 against Guiomar Maristany in the final.

Volynets will be the favorite for the upcoming player as she is the higher seed and the more experienced player.

Pick- Volynets to win in straight sets

