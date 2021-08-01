Olympics 2021: 3 talking points as Alexander Zverev thrashes Karen Khachanov to win gold

Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov for the loss of just four games in the gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Two days after foiling Novak Djokovic's hopes of a Golden Slam, Zverev was quick off the blocks against Khachanov. The German broke twice in the opening set to pocket it in 43 minutes.

Zverev continued his momentum in the second, breaking the Russian two more times. The 24-year-old conceded only game in the set to whizz past the finish line in just over an hour.

Making his debut at the Olympics, Alexander Zverev has had a campaign to remember, dropping just one set in six matches to win the gold medal. On that note, let's have a look at three talking points from the final:

#1 Alexander Zverev put on a serving clinic against Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev was virtually impregnable on serve against Karen Khachanov.

The German landed an impressive 69% of his first serves, while hammering six aces and committing no double faults. Quite impressively, Zverev won all 14 points on his second delivery.

The 24-year-old had been dominant on serve throughout the week in Tokyo, winning scores of free points even when put under pressure. He did more of the same on Sunday, and Khachanov had no answer.

#3 Alexander Zverev flaunted his net game again

Alexander Zverev is one of the best hardcourt players on tour right now, thanks to his big serve and blistering groundstrokes. But in recent weeks, the German has also exhibited a welcome penchant for winning points at the net.

In the final against Khachanov on Sunday, Zverev was not content to just slug it out from the baseline. He ventured forward 14 times, winning the point on all but two occasions.

Zverev refused to give Khachanov any time to unload on his big groundstrokes, and that made a big difference.

#1 Alexander Zverev becomes only the second German to win an Olympics gold medal in singles

Alexander Zverev sinks to the turf after beating Karen Khachanov.

After a bruising three-set win over top seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, Alexander Zverev looked like a man on a mission against Karen Khachanov in the final.

Touted as one of the favorites for the gold medal in a depleted draw at the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev eventually lived up to his pre-tournament billing. The 24-year-old never looked in trouble against Khachanov and he closed out a straight-sets win in 79 minutes to take home the gold medal.

In the process, Zverev emulated his illustrious compatriot Steffi Graf and became only the second German tennis player to win an Olympic gold medal.

Edited by Musab Abid