Olympics 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)
Date: 27 July 2021
Tournament: Tokyo Olympics 2021
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan
Category: Olympic Games
Surface: Outdoor hard
Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview
Alexander Zverev has returned to winning ways at the Tokyo Olympics after a disappointing fourth-round exit to Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon. The German dropped only four games against Lu Yen-hsun on Sunday to advance to the second round with ease.
Zverev has had a strong campaign in 2021, winning 28 of his 39 matches and capturing the title at both Acapulco and Madrid. He has performed well at the Majors too, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals (lost to Novak Djokovic) and the Roland Garros semis (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas).
Playing in his debut Olympics, Zverev will now take on Daniel Elahi Galan for a place in the third round. Galan, also making his first appearance in the quadrennial Games, registered a straight-sets win over Egypt's Mohamed Safwat earlier on Sunday.
Galan has had a much more modest 2021 campaign compared to Zverev, winning only nine of his 17 matches so far. His best result this year has come on the Challenger tour, reaching the final at the Heilbronn Challenger.
Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head
Alexander Zverev has not locked horns with Daniel Elahi Galan before. Therefore, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction
On paper, this clash looks like a mismatch given the wide gulf in experience and pedigree between the two players. Alexander Zverev has been in the top 10 for a while, while Daniel Elahi Galan is ranked outside the top 100.
Zverev has a formidable game, especially on hardcourt, replete with a big serve and blistering groundstrokes off either flank. The German, who is one of the contenders for the gold medal, moves well for his height, and has also shown a penchant for ending points at the net lately.
Galan meanwhile is consistent from the baseline, but doesn't seem to possess any huge weapons that could trouble Zverev. Nevertheless, the fourth seed will have to battle both the hot conditions and the opponent as he strives to reach the next round.
That combination should make for an interesting match, but anything other than a Zverev win would be a huge surprise.
Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.