Olympics 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Date: 27 July 2021

Tournament: Tokyo Olympics 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview

Alexander Zverev has returned to winning ways at the Tokyo Olympics after a disappointing fourth-round exit to Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon. The German dropped only four games against Lu Yen-hsun on Sunday to advance to the second round with ease.

Zverev has had a strong campaign in 2021, winning 28 of his 39 matches and capturing the title at both Acapulco and Madrid. He has performed well at the Majors too, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals (lost to Novak Djokovic) and the Roland Garros semis (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas).

Playing in his debut Olympics, Zverev will now take on Daniel Elahi Galan for a place in the third round. Galan, also making his first appearance in the quadrennial Games, registered a straight-sets win over Egypt's Mohamed Safwat earlier on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev 🇩🇪 inició con éxito su camino en los #JuegosOlimpicos



El alemán superó a Yen-Hsun Lu 🇹🇼, en una hora, por, un contundente, 6-1 y 6-3.



En 2R irá vs. Galan o Safwat#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/nj3RA6svNs — Tenis Central (@Tenis_Central) July 25, 2021

Galan has had a much more modest 2021 campaign compared to Zverev, winning only nine of his 17 matches so far. His best result this year has come on the Challenger tour, reaching the final at the Heilbronn Challenger.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head

Alexander Zverev has not locked horns with Daniel Elahi Galan before. Therefore, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction

Daniel Elahi Galan

On paper, this clash looks like a mismatch given the wide gulf in experience and pedigree between the two players. Alexander Zverev has been in the top 10 for a while, while Daniel Elahi Galan is ranked outside the top 100.

Zverev has a formidable game, especially on hardcourt, replete with a big serve and blistering groundstrokes off either flank. The German, who is one of the contenders for the gold medal, moves well for his height, and has also shown a penchant for ending points at the net lately.

Galan meanwhile is consistent from the baseline, but doesn't seem to possess any huge weapons that could trouble Zverev. Nevertheless, the fourth seed will have to battle both the hot conditions and the opponent as he strives to reach the next round.

That combination should make for an interesting match, but anything other than a Zverev win would be a huge surprise.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

