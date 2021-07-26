Olympics 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Date: 28 July 2021

Tournament: Tokyo Olympics 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Alexander Zverev continued his serene progress through the Tokyo Olympics draw on Monday, dropping only four games against Daniel Elahi Galan to move into the third round. Zverev had opened his campaign a day earlier against Lu Yen-hsun, conceding only four games in that match too.

The 24-year-old has been in good form this year, winning 29 of his 40 matches, which includes title runs in Acapulco and Madrid. Zverev has also fared well at the Majors in 2021, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, the semis at Roland Garros and the fourth round at Wimbledon.

¡ES FAVORITO PARA LLEVARSE MEDALLA! 🎾🥇🇩🇪👏



El teutón Alexander Zverev, es uno de los cuatro favoritos para obtener el oro olímpico en el tenis individual masculino de #Tokyo2020. 🇩🇪🥇#VamosConTokyo https://t.co/rOiAkcqHs6 — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) July 26, 2021

Zverev will now take on Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Basilashvili opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, but faced a sterner test against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

The Italian took a set off Basilashvili in a near-three-hour slugfest on Monday, but the latter ultimately prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Basilashvili has had an up-and-down campaign in 2021, winning 20 matches and losing 18. But like Zverev, the Georgian has also captured two titles this year - in Doha and Munich.

Alexander Zverev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads Nikoloz Basilashvili 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings.

Zverev has won both of the pair's hardcourt clashes (Shanghai 2018 and Canada 2019). Basilashvili's lone win came on the claycourts of Hamburg in 2019, where he prevailed in a third-set tiebreak.

Alexander Zverev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Nikoloz Basilashvili will have his task cut out against Alexander Zverev

Although Nikoloz Basilashvili has a powerful game, he is usually not consistent enough to trouble higher-ranked opponents. Alexander Zverev, by contrast, is known for his consistency, especially off the backhand wing.

Zverev also has a big serve that can do a lot of damage on hardcourts, and he will start as the clear favorite in this match. The German has been imperious on serve in Tokyo this week, winning a very high percentage of his first-serve points while not committing a single double fault.

Zverev is a strong contender for the gold medal, and should have no problems against Basilashvili if he produces another strong serving display.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid