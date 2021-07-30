Olympics 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Belinda Bencic [SUI] vs Marketa Vondrousova [CZE]

Date: 31 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Finals

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova will lock horns in the final of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Both players are looking to make history by becoming the first from their respective countries to win the gold medal in women's singles.

Bencic was the first to book her berth in the gold medal match after beating Elena Rybakina in a topsy-turvy three-set contest. The win marked the third consecutive three-set triumph for the Swiss, having gotten the better of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova in deciding sets in the two previous rounds.

Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova, meanwhile, is on a giant-killing spree in Tokyo. The Czech, who used a protected ranking to enter the tournament, has scored resounding wins over medal favorites Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina.

Vondrousova's lefty serve and solid groundstrokes have served her well in Tokyo and she will enter the final brimming with confidence.

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Marketa Vondrousova leads Belinda Bencic in their current head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. Vondrousova earned a hard-fought three-set win over Bencic in Miami earlier this year.

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Bencic has come thtrough some tight matches this week.

Belinda Bencic and Marketa Vondrousova have produced some fine tennis over the course of the tournament and neither will go down without a fight.

Bencic has been particularly impressive in crunch moments. The 24-year-old has managed to keep her focus and composure in the face of onslaughts from the likes of Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina. She has also been extremely solid on return, which should hold her in good stead against Vondrousova.

The Czech's ability to keep her opponents moving has yielded rewards in Tokyo. She has used her trademark dropshot exceptionally well throughout the tournament and that shot will play a key role in the final against Bencic.

Bencic, on her part, will need to be ready to chase down quite a few short balls. She will also have to find a way to deal with the variety of spins and slices that will come her way from the Czech's racket.

The Swiss has produced a few gutsy wins already in Tokyo and if she can maintain a steady level on Saturday, she should be able to walk away with the gold medal.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram