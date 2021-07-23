Olympics 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev [ROC] vs Alexander Bublik [KAZ]

Date: 24 July 2021

Tournament: Tokyo Olympics 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Time: Approx. 12.30 pm local time, 3.30 am GMT, 11.30 pm EST, 9 am IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik preview

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is one of the favorites to clinch the gold medal in the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Russian has been in excellent form this year, and his game suits hardcourt too.

Medvedev has already won two titles in 2021, and has a win-loss record of 29-8 for the season so far. He made the final of the Australian Open earlier this year, where he was beaten by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev has lost just three out of 20 matches on hardcourt this year, and has a title on the surface under his belt too (Marseille). The 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of the players to beat at the Olympics this time.

Alexander Bublik, however, will not be an easy opponent for Medvedev in the first round. Bublik is ranked No. 40 right now and can be a tricky customer on his day.

The 24-year-old has a win-loss record of 26-18 in 2021, including 15 wins and eight losses on hardcourt. He comes into the Olympics on the back of a semifinal appearance in Newport.

Earlier in the year Bublik made the final of the Antalya Open, but he had to retire hurt after just two games.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik have met twice on the court before, with the Russian winning both times to lead their head-to-head 2-0.

Their last encounter was at Roland Garros 2021, where Medvedev won in straight sets. The duo have also played each other on hardcourt, at St. Petersburg in 2016, where the Russian triumphed 6-4, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik

An extremely consistent player from the baseline, Daniil Medvedev can rally with any player for hours on end. The Russian can also move well on the court, and he has the ability to push his opponents back with his deep groundstrokes.

Medvedev's technical prowess, coupled with his strong mentality, makes him a difficult player to beat, particularly on hardcourt.

Alexander Bublik is a handful on any surface when his game is working, but he can struggle with consistency. While that makes his game unpredictable and even entertaining, it often holds him back against elite opponents.

A strong server and powerful hitter of the ball, Bublik will hope to take time away from Medvedev in their clash. But the Russian has a higher base level of play, and he is likely to come away with the win in this match.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid