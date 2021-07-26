Olympics 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: [2] Daniil Medvedev vs [15] Fabio Fognini

Date: 28 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Fabio Fognini preview

Daniil Medvedev has been in top form on hardcourts throughout 2021, and he has brought that level into the Tokyo Olympics too.

Medvedev faced off against World No. 39 Alexander Bublik in the opening round, where he ended up prevailing 6-4, 7-6(8). He then met Sumit Nagal in the second round and ran through the Indian without much difficulty; the Russian didn't face a single break point in the match, which he won 6-2, 6-1.

Medevdev was a finalist at this year's Australian Open, where he went down to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. He also won the title at the Open 13 in Marseille and has a 19-3 win-loss record on hardcourts for the year.

2nd seed Daniil Medvedev easily beats Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-1 to reach the last 16 in #Tokyo2020.



He will face Fognini in R3. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 26, 2021

Italy's Fabio Fognini, on his part, has also been impressive at the Tokyo Olympics so far. Fognini has taken both of his matches in straight sets, including a first-round win over home favorite Yuichi Sugita.

Fognini took on Belarus's Egor Gerasimov in the Round of 32 on Monday, where he ended up winning 6-4, 7-6(4).

The Italian wasn't in great form coming into the Olympics, losing in the first round of two tournaments leading up to the event. He also has an underwhelming win-loss record of 19-16 in 2021.

But the 34-year-old is looking solid in Tokyo, and would be hoping to produce his best against Medvedev on Wednesday.

Daniil Medvedev vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Fabio Fognini have faced off four times on tour so far, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 3-1. Fognini won their first meeting 7-6(5), 6-4 at the Cincinnati Masters back in 2017, but Medvedev has won three concecutive matches since then.

All four of their encounters have been played on outdoor hardcourt. Their latest face-off was at the 2020 ATP Cup, where Medvedev fought back from a set down to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Daniil Medvedev and Fabio Fognini have played all their matches on hard courts

One of the most complete players on tour, Daniil Medevedev is extremely difficult to beat when on song. He can consistently hit deep groundstrokes off both wings from the baseline, and he also has a smart head on his shoulders.

But if there's one thing that can unsettle Medevdev, it is an unpredictable opponent. And Fabio Fognini fits that description to the T.

The Italian is a powerful but erratic player, and his unpredictability can bring either the best or the worst out of him on any given day. It will be interesting to see which side of his comes out against Medvedev.

That said, the Russian is in excellent form right now, and he will likely be able to withstand whatever Fognini throws at him on Wednesday.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

