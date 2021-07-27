Olympics 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Elina Svitolina [UKR] vs Camila Giorgi ([ITA]

Date: 28 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Match timing: 11 am local time, 7.30 am IST, 2 am GMT, 10 pm ET

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Elina Svitolina vs Camila Giorgi preview

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina will continue her quest for an Olympic medal when she takes on Italy's Camila Giorgi in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

Svitolina is the highest seed left in the women's singles draw which has seen an exodus of top players since the opening day of the competition. The Ukrainian hasn't been at her best but has battled through to the quarterfinals with consecutive three-set wins over Laura Siegemund, Ajla Tomljanovic and Maria Sakkari.

The World No. 6 will hope to channel more of her trademark fighting spirit over the rest of the tournament as she aims to become Ukraine's first ever Olympic medallist in tennis.

Camila Giorgi

World No. 61 Camila Giorgi is on a giant-killing spree in Tokyo. The Italian has defeated 11th seed Jennifer Brady and fifth seed Karolina Pliskova en route to the quarterfinals and will be looking to add another major scalp in the shape of Svitolina.

Her run in Tokyo marks the third time Giorgi has progressed to the quarterfinals or beyond in any tournament this year and she will be eager to keep her form going.

Elina Svitolina vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Elina Svitolina and Camila Giorgi are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head. The Ukrainian won their first-ever showdown in Wuhan in 2014, before Giorgi exacted revenge in Birmingham three years later.

Elina Svitolina vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Elina Svitolina

While plenty of top players have struggled in the slow and humid conditions in Tokyo, Elina Svitolina has used it to her advantage. The Ukrainian thrives in such conditions and holds the edge in Wednesday's clash against Giorgi, who prefers faster surfaces.

Svitolina is an extremely quick mover around the court and she will look to engage the Italian in long baseline rallies. Giorgi is prone to overhitting and could leak many unforced errors under pressure.

The one area where the Italian could trouble the Ukranian is at the net. Giorgi had an 80% (8/10) success rate moving forward against Pliskova in her last match and could make repeated forays into the net against Svitolina in an attempt to finish points quickly.

Both players have blown hot and cold on serve all week. Svitolina does not have the biggest of serves but she still managed to fire 10 aces against Sakkari. If she can replicate that serving display against Giorgi, she should be able to advance to the semifinals.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

