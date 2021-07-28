Olympics 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Elina Svitolina [UKR] vs Marketa Vondrousova [CZE]

Date: 29 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Match timings: Approx. 7 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST, 10 am GMT, 6 am ET

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Sports Network/ Sony Liv

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina will take on unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. While Svitolina beat Italian Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Vondrousova advanced after Paula Badosa retired midway through their match.

Svitolina has had a mediocre season by her standards. She is yet to reach a final on the WTA Tour but did chart a couple of semifinal runs in Miami and Stuttgart. Her last tournament before the Olympics was Wimbledon, where she lost in the second round to unseeded Pole Magda Linette.

However, the Ukrainian has struck a rich vein of form this week in Tokyo, where she has registered victories over Laura Siegemund, Ajla Tomljanovic, Maria Sakkari and Camila Giorgi en route to the semifinals.

Svitolina is now just one win away from securing a shot at the coveted gold medal

Marketa Vondrousova

Her semi-final opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, is enjoying her first-ever appearance at the Olympics. She entered the draw using a protected ranking and has played some inspired tennis this week.

Vondrousova defeated Kiki Bertens and Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first two rounds before stunning second seed Naomi Osaka in the third. She then defeated Badosa to book a spot in the last four.

The Czech held a rather mediocre 14-12 win-loss record this year heading into Tokyo but she is now within touching distance of an Olympic medal.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova have met four times before, with the Ukrainian leading the head-to-head 3-1. However, Vondrousova won their latest meeting at the 2020 Italian Open in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova possess contrasting game styles. Svitolina has exceptional footwork and puts a lot of balls back into play. She isn't the biggest of ball strikers, but can trouble opponents with her sharp angles.

Elina Svitolina

Meanwhile, Vondrousova has a lot of variety in her game. Apart from her lefty forehand which can be problematic to deal with, she has a fantastic dropshot, which she disguises well.

But she isn't very quick around the court and that could prove to be her downfall against Svitolina, who likes to move her opponents from side to side.

The Ukrainian has served remarkably well this week; she has produced aces in decisive moments and has not conceded too many break points. Vondrousova has a bigger first serve, but her second serve can be quite shaky and cough up plenty of double faults.

If Svitolina can stay solid from the baseline and force Vondrousova into making errors, she should be able to progress to the gold medal match.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram