Olympics 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Alison Van Uytvanck preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Garbine Muguruza vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Date: 27 July 2021

Tournament: Tokyo Olympics 2020

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Match timing: 11 am local time, 7.30 am IST, 2 am GMT, 10 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Garbine Muguruza vs Alison Van Uytvanck preview

Seventh seed Garbine Muguruza will take on Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in the third round of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Muguruza is one of the highest seeds remaining in the top half of the draw following a spate of high-profile early exits. The Spaniard, who has the highest number of hardcourt wins in the 2021 season, would be sensing an opportunity of staging a big run here.

Alison Van Uytvanck

Van Uytvanck, meanwhile, will enter this contest on the back of a huge upset in the last round. The Belgian took out 10th seed and Rio bronze medalist Petra Kvitova in three sets on Monday to book her spot in the last 16.

Van Uytvanck didn't have the best results leading up to the Olympics, but her win over Kvitova would have filled her with confidence.

Garbine Muguruza vs Alison Van Uytvanck head-to-head

Garbine Mugurza leads Alison Van Uytvanck in their current head-to-head with 3-1 margin. While the Belgian did score an upset over Muguruza at Wimbledon 2018, the Spaniard has since scored two easy wins.

Garbine Muguruza vs Alison Van Uytvanck prediction

Garbine Muguruza will be a firm favorite in this contest.

Garbine Muguruza has had a solid season in 2021 so far, and she will be the firm favorite in this contest. The Spaniard has a strong baseline game and will look to dictate play from the back of the court.

Alison Van Uytvanck will need to come up with quick answers to Muguruza's firepower on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck did well to stay in the rallies against Kvitova in her second-round match, but she benefited heavily from the Czech's unforced errors.

The Belgian will need to work much harder to hold off Muguruza, who is better accustomed to playing in hot conditions.

Van Uytvanck does possess a lot of variety, and she could cause a few problems by throwing Muguruza off her rhythm. But the Spaniard has been solid in her matches so far; if she can maintain a steady level, she should be able to come through unscathed.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in straight sets.

