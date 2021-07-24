Olympics 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Garbine Muguruza [ESP] vs Veronika Kudermetova [ROC]

Date: 25 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 11.30 am IST, 6 am GMT, 2 am EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Sports Network/ Sony LIV

Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Seventh seed Garbine Muguruza will face familiar foe Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. While Muguruza is playing in her second Olympics, Kudermetova will be making her debut at the Games.

Muguruza had a terrific start to the year, to say the least. She made three finals in her first four tournaments, eventually grabbing the title in Dubai.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, however, was forced to shorten her claycourt season due to a thigh injury. She then returned to the tour in Berlin, where she reached the quarterfinals, following which she made the Wimbledon third round. Muguruza's recent run of results has propelled her back into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time since 2018.

The Spaniard has represented her nation several times in the past. She's been a regular member of Spain's Billie Jean King Cup team, where she boasts a 10-4 win-loss record. She also participated at the 2019 Hopman Cup alongside former player David Ferrer; the duo lost in the round-robin stage.

Veronika Kudermetova

Her opponent for Sunday, Veronika Kudermetova, is having the best season of her burgeoning career so far. The Russian won her maiden title in Charleston a couple of months ago, which helped her crack the top 30 for the first time in her career.

Kudermetova also finished as the runner-up in doubles at Wimbledon, partnering with Elena Vesnina. The two compatriots will play together at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Kudermetova has had two top 10 wins this year, and will hope to better that record when she takes on Muguruza in the first round in Tokyo.

Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

The duo have met twice before, and it is Garbine Muguruza who leads the head-to-head 2-0. Muguruza's latest win over the Russian came at the 2021 Qatar Open, where she triumphed in straight sets.

Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Garbine Muguruza and Veronika Kudermetova both play a power-packed brand of tennis. They have flat and aggressive groundstrokes, and we can expect some hard-hitting baseline exchanges on Sunday.

Garbine Muguruza

Muguruza's backhand is her most consistent shot. She hits it with a lot of pace and accuracy, and can produce down-the-line winners off that wing at will.

Kudermetova on her part relies on depth from the baseline and also on her net skills - the latter of which have only become sharper with her doubles exploits.

Both Muguruza and Kudermetova like to dictate off the serve too, but it is Kudermetova who is a little more destructive in that department. The Russian has already struck 200-odd aces in 2021, although she does occasionally cough up a few too many doubles faults.

Muguruza's experience of playing on big stages like this coupled with her considerable ranking advantage makes her the favorite in this match. If she avoids any mental lapses and keeps her unforced error count under control, she should be able to walk away with a win.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid