Olympics 2021: Jennifer Brady vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (11) Jennifer Brady [USA] vs Camila Giorgi [ITA]

Date: 25 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Jennifer Brady vs Camila Giorgi preview

Olympic debutants Jennifer Brady and Camila Giorgi will cross swords in the first round of the Tokyo Games on Sunday. While Brady is seeded 11th, Giorgi finds herself unseeded.

Brady began her 2021 season in spectacular fashion, finishing as the runner-up to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. However, the American's form nosedived in the following months as she suffered defeats in six of her next 11 matches on tour.

To make matters worse, an injury forced her to miss the entire grasscourt season. Brady will hope she has put her physical woes behind her heading into Tokyo, where she will spearhead the American challenge.

Hardcourt has always been the 26-year-old's preferred surface. The American's first WTA title came on the surface last year when she won the Top Seed Open in Lexington without dropping a set. Brady followed that up with an astonishing run at the US Open, making the semifinals of a Major for the first time in her career.

Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, enters the Olympic Games with a 14-11 win-loss record so far in 2021. Her best result came at the Viking International in Eastbourne, where she made the last four, before retiring midway through her match against Anett Kontaveit.

Apart from Eastbourne, Camila Giorgi has managed to make it to the quarterfinals of an event just once, in Lyon, despite taking part in a total of 11 tournaments.

Jennifer Brady vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Jennifer Brady and Camila Giorgi have never faced each other on tour before, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jennifer Brady vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Camila Giorgi

Jennifer Brady and Camila Giorgi are both aggressive baseliners, but the American's game is more well-rounded.

While Giorgi can match Brady's raw power and ball-striking ability, she cannot hold a candle to the American in terms of defense. Brady is a much better mover and can get to a lot more balls than the Italian.

Giorgi also tends to cough up a lot of unforced errors and she could find it difficult to punch holes in the American's game. Brady heads into this fixture as the favorite and she should be able to advance.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in three sets.

