Olympics 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Karen Khachanov [ROC] vs (14) Ugo Humbert [FRA]

Date: TBD

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Karen Khachanov vs Ugo Humbert preview

World No. 25 Karen Khachanov will look to move one step closer to a maiden Olympic medal when he takes on France's Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games.

Khachanov has blown hot and cold this year and holds a win-loss record of 20-15. But he has shown glimpses of his best form in recent weeks. The Russian reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon earlier this month before losing a hard-fought five-set contest to Denis Shapovalov.

He has carried that form into Tokyo, where he has registered victories over Yoshihito Nishioka, James Duckworth, and eighth seed Diego Schwartzman en route to the quarterfinals.

Ugo Humbert

His next opponent, Ugo Humbert, is also in the midst of a mediocre season. Despite a solid grasscourt swing during which he won the title in Halle, the World No. 28 held a win-loss record of 15-14 heading into the Olympics.

But the Frenchman has looked in good nick in Tokyo. He routinely dispatched Spain's Pablo Andujar in the first round, before overturning a one-set deficit to beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second.

He then upset third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. After winning the first set, Tsitsipas picked up a leg problem at the end of the second set and Humbert took full advantage, sealing a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win.

Karen Khachanov vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Tokyo will be the first match between Karen Khachanov and Ugo Humbert, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Both players are in decent form and possess similar playing styles, making this a hard encounter to call. Khachanov likes to dictate play from the baseline using his powerful groundstrokes. The Russian's serve has also worked well this week and he will need that shot to fire in the match against Humbert.

Karen Khachanov

The Russian should have the upper hand in baseline exchanges, but Humbert's variety could pose some problems. The Frenchman has a strong serve and forehand, as well as nifty skills at the net which allow him to finish points quickly.

Ultimately, this match could be decided by fine margins. If Humbert is able to nullify Khachanov's power, he should be able to pull out the win and advance to the semifinals.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram