Olympics 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: 25 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 11.30 am IST, 6 am GMT, 2 am EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini preview

10th seed Petra Kvitova will open her 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign with a first-round encounter against Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Sunday.

Kvitova is the only player with an Olympic singles medal in the women's draw, having secured the bronze in Rio five years ago. The 31-year-old, who carried the Czech flag during the opening-day Parade of the Nations on Friday, will be hoping to go one better this time.

Against a tenacious opponent in the form of Paolini, however, Kvitova has a tricky first match.

Jasmine Paolini

Paolini has had a hugely successful season in 2021 so far. The Italian has strung together a few strong runs, including a first WTA 125K title in Bol and a runner-up appearance in Saint-Malo.

Most of Paolini's big results, however, have come on clay. The 25-year-old has a rather poor 5-6 win-loss record on hardcourt, and only two of those wins have come in the main draw.

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Jasmine Paolini in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. Kvitova took a straight-sets win over the Italian in the opening-round of last year's Roland Garros.

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Petra Kvitova enters the Olympics having lost her last three matches.

Petra Kvitova enters the contest as the firm favorite, but she has struggled with an ankle injury and loss of form since this year's Roland Garros. Kvitova has lost her last three matches on the trot, and will be hoping to end the streak on Sunday.

The Czech is an aggressive baseliner and can generate a lot of pace off the ground. But her serve - once her biggest weapon - has been a bit of a liability in recent matches. Kvitova has coughed up crucial double faults in some of her losses this year, and her service numbers will be key in the match against Jasmine Paolini.

Paolini on her part relies on her incredible foot speed and consistency from the baseline to wear her opponents down. The Italian will look to engage in long rallies and turn this contest into a physical affair, something that Kvitova needs to avoid at all costs.

Kvitova doesn't like playing in hot and humid conditions, so she will need to keep the points short and preserve her energy. If the Czech can do that consistently enough, she should come through unscathed.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.

