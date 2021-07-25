Olympics 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas [GRE] vs Frances Tiafoe [USA]

Date: 27 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will continue his bid for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics when he takes on America's Frances Tiafoe in the second round on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas, one of the most consistent performers on the men's tour this year, is currently second in the Race to Turin rankings. The Greek has won titles in Lyon and Monte-Carlo this season, and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

Recent results have not gone the 22-year-old's way though. Tsitsipas was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon and fell in the quarterfinals in Hamburg.

But he returned to winning ways with a hard-fought three-set victory over German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round in Tokyo. The Greek trailed by a break in the final set but raised his level when he needed to.

Frances Tiafoe

His next opponent, Frances Tiafoe, has blown hot and cold the past couple of seasons. The American has fallen out of the top 50 and has a win-loss record of 14-13 in 2021.

The 23-year-old has, however, picked up some big wins recently. His run to the third round at Wimbledon, where he defeated Tsitsipas on the way, would have inspired confidence heading into the Olympics.

The American cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kwon Soon-woo in his opening match in Tokyo to set up a meeting with Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

The second round encounter in Tokyo will be the third meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe. Their head-to-head currently stands at 1-1.

The Greek got the better of the American in their first meeting at the 2018 ATP NextGen Finals. Tiafoe exacted revenge when he defeated the World No. 4 in the first round at Wimbledon last month.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Tsitsipas is the overwhelming favorite in this match despite his recent defeat to Tiafoe. The Greek's all-court game is well-suited to hardcourts. This was evident in his run to the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year. The Greek backed it up by reaching the final in Acapulco.

Tsitsipas' serve and forehand have played a huge role in his success this year. He earns plenty of cheap points on his first serve, while his forehand is one of the best on the men's tour. He is also extremely quick around the court and can chase balls down to extend rallies.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tiafoe, meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence following his win over Tsitsipas last month. The American is an aggressive baseliner whose primary weapons are his serve and forehand.

Tsitsipas' return is the weakest aspect of his game, and Tiafoe will look to capitalize on that by landing a high percentage of first serves.

Tiafoe certainly has the tools to hurt the Greek, but he is not the most consistent of players. As long as Tsitsipas can avoid major lapses in concentration, he should be able to advance to the third round.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram