Olympics 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas [GRE] vs (14) Ugo Humbert [FRA]

Date: 28 July 2021

Tournament: Olympics 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 9.30 am IST, 4 am GMT, 12 am EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - Sony Liv

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ugo Humbert preview

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to move a step closer to a maiden Olympic medal when he takes on Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

The Greek has been one of the most consistent performers on the ATP Tour this year, having amassed 4,660 points with a win-loss record of 40-11. He won titles in Monte-Carlo and Lyon, and finished runners-up at Roland Garros.

Tsitsipas got his Olympic campaign off to a bit of a nervy start. The Greek found himself a break down in the deciding set against Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round, before rallying to seal a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win. He then defeated American Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to set up a third-round meeting with Humbert.

Ugo Humbert

Humbert has had a mixed season thus far and owns a win-loss record of 15-14. The 23-year-old impressed during the grass swing, reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, before winning the title in Halle.

But he has failed to make a mark at the big tournaments; Humbert has not won more than one match at a Grand Slam or Masters 1000 event this year.

However, he seems to have discovered his best form in Tokyo. The Frenchman routinely dispatched Spain's Pablo Andujar in the first round, before grinding out a three-set win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

The third-round encounter in Tokyo will be the second match between the two players, with Ugo Humbert leading the head-to-head 1-0 over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Frenchman defeated Tsitsipas in a hard-fought three-set encounter in the second round at the 2020 Paris Masters. All three sets went to a tiebreaker.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Given his superior ranking and form, Stefanos Tsitsipas comes into the third-round encounter as the firm favorite.

The Greek's all-court style has worked well in Tokyo. His powerful forehand and serve have allowed him to take control of rallies early on and play the points on his terms. His single-handed backhand has also been in full flow.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas' return of serve, which is normally the weakest aspect of his game, played a key role in his triumph over Tiafoe, and he will need that shot firing against Ugo Humbert. The Frenchman bases his game around a massive first serve and forehand, while he also possesses some nifty frontcourt skills.

But Tsitsipas looked in decent touch in his first two matches in Tokyo and if he can bring that same level against Humbert, he should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram