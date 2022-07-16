"OMGGGG Maria Sharapova is a mom!!!!! and a July baby just like me. I love this so much for her, one of the luckiest babies ever!!!" - Tennis fans react to the birth of Russian star's son Theodore

Maria Sharapova announced the birth of her first child via an Instagram post on Friday night.

Sharapova shared a photograph of herself along with the baby boy, who has been named Theodore, and fiance Alexander Gilkes with a caption that read, "the most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.”

Fans warmly reacted to the announcement, with one describing the newborn as "one of the luckiest babies ever," while another calling Sharapova "an awesome tennis player and an awesome Mum."

Arpit @rafasbodyguard OMGGGG SHARAPOVA IS A MOM!!!!! AND A JULY BABY JUST LIKE ME <3. I love this so much for her. One of the luckiest babies ever!!! OMGGGG SHARAPOVA IS A MOM!!!!! AND A JULY BABY JUST LIKE ME <3. I love this so much for her. One of the luckiest babies ever!!! https://t.co/xmi4EisyZi

"OMGGGG SHARAPOVA IS A MOM!!!!! AND A JULY BABY JUST LIKE ME <3. I love this so much for her. One of the luckiest babies ever!!!"

Ashley Stephenson @AshleyS58364598 @gigicat7_ Wow congratulations Maria and family your an awesome tennis player and an awesome Mum! @gigicat7_ Wow congratulations Maria and family your an awesome tennis player and an awesome Mum!

"Wow congratulations Maria and family your an awesome tennis player and an awesome Mum!"

Congratulatory messages poured in for the former player, who had revealed that she was going to be a mom back in April.

"Congratulations, Maria. Be blessed!"

"Aaaw congratulations."

"Awww, that's lovely! Congrats, @Maria Sharapova!"

"Congratulations to you and your husband."

Fans also reacted to the family photograph of the three, with one individual describing it as 'wonderful' while another stated that he shared their happiness.

"Wonderful picture"

"So happy for her!"

"What a beautiful family."

Maria Sharapova had revealed that she does not want her child to play tennis

Sharapova in action during the 2020 Australian Open

Maria Sharapova is the only Russian to have completed a career Grand Slam. Her first Majot triumph came at Wimbledon in 2004.

The former World No. 1 then added the 2006 US Open title to her kitty before winning the Australian Open in 2008.

The Russian star also won an Olympic silver medal at the 2012 London Games while also going all the way at Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014.

The 35-year-old, who has also authored a book called Unstoppable: My Story So Far, has expressed has revealed in the past that she does not want her child to follow in her footsteps and play the sport.

Over the course of an interview in 2017, the Russian had revealed that her journey as a tennis professional had been difficult and did not want her child to experience the same.

Swagata @socorooopova

Maria : I hope not

Tom: Tom : If your daughter wanted to play tennis ..Maria : I hope notTom: Tom : If your daughter wanted to play tennis ..Maria : I hope notTom: 😲😲 https://t.co/3Ju8waRaA0

"It's a lot. I mean you go through so many unknowns. And there is also the reality of it. There are sometimes moments when I come off the court after a tough loss. And, I sit there in the locker room and I think, why."

"Why am I putting myself through this emotion. I mean I went through the physical training for it and then I give everything I can and I am sitting here like with no rewards."

"But, then the next day I wake up and I want to get back on the court to improve. But not everyone has this mentality. And, I think the real answer is that it's tough to train that mentality. I do believe, a lot of it you have to be born with. Just because I am a tennis player and I have done well in my career, does not mean that my future child will."

The Russian failed a drug test in early 2016 and was banned for two years by the ITF, but the ban was subsequently reduced to 15 months.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, however, came to the conclusion that the Russian, who now lives in the US, had committed "no significant fault" and had consumed the banned substance based on the recommendation of a doctor.

She retired from tennis in 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far