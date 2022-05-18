"On my perfect day, I wake up in the morning, I play a bit of golf, I have lunch with friends, I spend time with my family" - Rafael Nadal discusses his love for the sea, golf and his favorite restaurant

In a casual chat with lifestyle magazine VICE, Rafael Nadal touched upon a variety of topics that shed light on the personal aspects of his life that have never been explored before.

The interview, held in collaboration with his brand partner Amstel Ultra, saw the Mallorcan share what his idea of a perfect day was. In addition to playing golf and spending time in the company of his friends and family, what enamors the Spaniard the most is the sea.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he likes to go to the sea, regardless of the weather. Even during the winter, the former World No. 1 enjoys being near the sea, particularly because of the lack of crowds and the natural beauty that stands out.

"[On my perfect day], I wake up in the morning, I play a bit of golf, I have lunch with friends, I spend time with my family," he said. "Even better if it's on the boat or we sleep on the beach. I do like to go to the sea regardless of the weather, I like to go in the winter too. There are fewer people, and the bottom of the sea is also beautiful in the winter, even more so than in the summer. The colors are greener, brighter and I really love it."

The World No. 5 also pointed out that his favorite food is seafood. The 35-year-old revealed that he particularly prefers the restaurant of 'Sa Punta' back home in Mallorca for the spectacular views and quiet it offers.

"My favorite food has always been seafood," Nadal said. "If we go out to eat, we usually go to Sa Punta. It's difficult to find a better place when it comes to the view, peace and quiet."

"You don't need to love golf, just being here is enough to love it" - Rafael Nadal on Vall d'Or golf course

Rafael Nadal talked about his love for golf during the interview

During the interview, Rafael Nadal also talked about his golfing habits. The Spaniard plays at a semi-professional level during his free time, and when he is back home in Mallorca, he self-admittedly spends his time honing his skills on the Vall d'Or golf course.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion pointed out the natural beauty of the course, adding that even those who do not love golf would find themselves enjoying the picturesque arena.

"I often play golf," he said. "When I'm here, I try to come here at least twice a week. You don't need to love golf. Just being here is enough to love it."

The Vall d'Or's manager Israel appeared in the interview as well and heaped praise on the Mallorcan. When asked how good the 35-year-old is at golf, Israel opined that he is "very good" and that he retains the same penchant for winning that he exhibits on the tennis court during his golfing sessions too.

"It seems like [Rafael Nadal] could be good at anything he wants," the course manager said. "The truth is that he is a very good golf player. I think he just never wants to lose at anything."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee