Charleston 2021: Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Volvo Car Open

Match details

Fixture: (12) Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic

Date: 10 April 2021

Tournament: Volvo Car Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Charleston, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Green clay

Prize money: $823,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 10.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic preview

Ons Jabeur, the highest remaining seed at the 2021 Charleston Open, put up a dominant showing on quarterfinals day to take out American teenager Covo Gauff in straight sets.

The Tunisian brought out her characteristic variety to outmaneuvre her younger opponent. She made the best use of short angels, dropshots and her powerful groundstrokes and will be feeling good about her game.

Danka Kovinic

Awaiting her in the semifinals is Danka Kovinic, who is having a great week in Charleston herself. Having entered the tournament with no major results to show for in 2021, the 26-year-old has now scored wins over the likes of Petra Kvitova, Leylah Fernandez and most recently Yulia Putintseva.

The Montenegrin has always enjoyed playing on the green clay as she has made it to the business end of the Charleston Open on more than one occasion and she will be sensing a real opportunity this time around.

Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

Advertisement

Jabeur is yet to drop a set this week.

Ons Jabeur leads Danka Kovinic head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Tunisian scored an easy straight sets win over her opponent in their only prior meeting, which came on the clay courts of Budapest in 2018

Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Ons Jabeur has been playing some fine tennis since her breakthrough run at the 2020 Australian Open, but a title at the WTA level has eluded her. It is a rare semi-final appearance for the Tunisian and she will be keen to make the best of it.

Jabeur does seem to have figured out the trick of doing well on the green clay, which inturn seems to be well suited for her crafty style. Her arsenal of trick shots was on full display in the match against Gauff and she will be hopeful of a repeat of that performance on Saturday as well.

For Danka Kovinic, the key will lie in staying consistent throughout the course of the match. The Montenegrin has a strong serve and a few weapons of her own, but if she can manage to keep the scoreline close, she can expect a few opportunities to come her way.

Advertisement

Jabeur is yet to drop a set this week and has managed to deal with the tricky situations well so far. She does face a big test against a steady opponent in Kovinic and if she can showcase the level of restraint that she has had in some of her last few matches, the Tunisian should be able to make it to a second WTA final here.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets