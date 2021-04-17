Charleston WTA 250: Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head & prediction | MUSC Health Women's Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic

Date: 17 April 2021

Tournament: MUSC Health Women's Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Charleston, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Green clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic preview

The semifinals of the newly-minted MUSC Health Women's Open 2021 will see Ons Jabeur and Danka Kovinic clash for the second time in as many weeks on Saturday.

The Tunisian suffered a straight-sets defeat at the hands of her opponent just a few days ago and will enter this contest looking to avenge that loss. She will also be keen to make it to the summit clash for another WTA event, a feat which she has accomplished only once in her career.

Danka Kovinic

Kovinic is in the midst of a purple patch of sorts, having played her best tennis on the green clay of Charleston. She is fresh off a first WTA 500 finals at the Volvo Car Open and will be keen to keep her momentum going.

The Montenegrin has already notched up big wins over the likes of Petra Kvitova, Yulia Putintseva and Jabeur herself.

She has also played with a newfound sense of authority in matches against some of the big hitting opponents and could well ask a few questions against the top seeded Tunisian here as well.

Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

Jabeur has made to the finals of a WTA event on only one prior occasion.

Ons Jabeur and Danka Kovinic have split their two previous meetings and their current head-to-head record stands at one win a piece. That being said, the Montenegrin looked to be in complete control of the duo's meeting last week and will have the momentum on her side.

Ons Jabeur vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Ons Jabeur enters this contest as a clear favorite on paper, but she will be expecting a tough fight from her opponent given last week's result.

The Tunisinan has struggled to maintain a steady level of performance over longer stretches. Many experts have assessed that this is the reason that despite having had big results at Grand Slams and other big tournaments, she hasn't managed to come away with a title on the tour yet.

Danka Kovinic has had a similarly up-and-down trajectory over the last few years and will be keen to get her hands on a first WTA trophy herself.

She came very close to that feat at the Volvo Car Open, but nerves and an on-song Veronika Kudermetova denied her the chance to win her first silverware.

This is a big match for both women and there are bound to be some nerves. It could well come down to keeping the unforced errors count to a minimum and that's where Kovinic might have a slight edge.

If she can couple her consistent groundstrokes with a certain level of aggressive intent, a repeat of the result from last week will definitely be on the cards.

Prediction: Danka Kovinic to win in two tight sets