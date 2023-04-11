After winning her first title of the year at the Credit One Charleston Open, Ons Jabeur revealed that she was a "romantic person" and expressed gratitude for the support that she received from her husband, Karim Kamoun.

The World No. 4 defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 in the title clash on Sunday (April 9) to win the fourth singles title of her career. She also beat Anna Kalinskaya and Daria Kasatkina on her way to glory and didn't drop a set in her five matches. Interestingly, Jabeur and Bencic also fought for the trophy in Charleston last year, when the 11th-ranked star defeated the Tunisian in three sets.

After the match, Tennis Channel's Steve Weissman jokingly asked the 28-year-old if she wished for a photo shoot with Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, who starred in the romantic drama 'The Notebook', which was majorly shot in Charleston. Jabeur played along and said:

"It's my favorite film, you know. I'm a romantic person, I just love love stories and I'm kind of lucky because I have a good love story with my husband," Ons Jabeur said. "He's my fitness coach and when we started working together, not everybody believed that we can become a great team. They thought that maybe personal and professional was not great."

"I don't like to say that we proved them wrong because we didn't do that for the people. But it's amazing to have this kind of love on and off the court, you know, just someone who wants to push you to do better. I'm just very lucky to have him, really," she added.

Kamoun is a professional fencer himself and has represented Tunisia at numerous international events. After dating each other for a couple of years, they got married in 2015. Kamoun started working as Jabeur's fitness trainer in 2017 and has traveled with her to every tournament since.

Ons Jabeur congratulated by husband after winning Charleston Open 2023

2023 Credit One Charleston Open

Ons Jabeur beat Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 to win the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open. While the Tunisian finished the match with 24 winners and 17 unforced errors, the Swiss player hit 36 winners and 31 unforced errors.

Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun took to social media to shower praise on her and asked her to continue working hard.

"Perseverance, patience, and hard work. Congratulations @onsjabeur. Keep up the hard work," Kamoun wrote on Instagram.

With 37 wins on clay since the beginning of the 2020 season, Ons Jabeur is at the top of the list on the WTA tour, followed by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek (36).

Poll : 0 votes