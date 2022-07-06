Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria

Date: July 7, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecasts: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria preview

Ons Jabeur will square off against Tatjana Maria in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Jabeur began her quarterfinal match against Marie Bouzkova by dropping a set for the first time in the tournament. The Tunisian was unable to capitalize on her serve in the opening set, winning only 53% of her first-serve points. Jabeur soon got back to the form she has displayed since winning the 2022 German Open, by claiming the next two sets for the loss of only two games.

The opening set lasted for 42 minutes, and it took Jabeur only 47 minutes to win the next two. Bouzkova faced nine break points and was only able to save three of them. The match swayed in Jabeur's favor after the opening set, who eventually hit 16 more winners than her opponent.

Wimbledon



The moment Ons Jabeur reached her first Grand Slam semi-final

In the second quarterfinal match in the bottom half of the ladies' singles draw, Tatjana Maria continued her fairytale run by defeating compatriot Jule Niemeier in three sets. Maria was off to a slow and erratic start, hitting 17 unforced errors in the opening set itself. Niemeier took the set 6-4, winning three more points than her opponent.

Maria had won three of her four previous matches in the deciding set, and the match against Niemeier was no different. She took the second set 6-2, courtesy of winning 71% of the points off Niemeier's second serve and 12 of the 15 instances when she approached the net.

In the deciding set, it was Niemeier who drew first blood, breaking Maria's serve to take a 4-2 lead. Serving for a 5-3 lead, Niemeier had a lapse in concentration and gave her opponent three break points. Maria converted in the second to level the score. Serving to stay in the match at 6-5, 15-40 down, Niemeier miscued a serve and volley, sending Maria to her first Major semifinal in her 46th Grand Slam appearance.

Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria have faced each other only once in a tour-level main draw match. While Jabeur won two outdoor hardcourt matches in the qualifying rounds of the 2014 US Open and the 2018 Beijing Open, the lone tour-level match played at the 2017 Linz Open was won by Maria, 6-1 6-4. The head-to-head thus stands at 1-0 in Maria's favor.

Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (+105) Tatjana Maria +500 -1.5 (+825) Under 19.5 (-135)

Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria prediction

After two maternity breaks, former top-50 player Tatjana Maria has made a miraculous comeback by reaching her maiden Wimbledon singles semis. Prior to the tournament, she had never made it past the second round of any Major. The German's daisy cutters and backhand slices have proven vastly effective on the Wimbledon grass, as she has claimed wins over three seeded opponents - Maria Sakkari (fifth seed), Jelena Ostapenko (12th seed) and Sorana Cirstea (26th seed).

The 34-year-old is the fourth-lowest-ranked player to make the semis at Wimbledon. She turned professional in 2001 and the years of experience seem to be finally paying off. She has only once managed a straight-sets win in the tournament so far, which might put into question the amount of energy she still has left in her tank.

Jabeur, on the other hand, has had a relatively easy path. The World No. 2 began by toppling two qualifiers, followed by wins over World No. 77 Diane Parry and 24th seed Elise Mertens. The Tunisian faced her first real challenge in the quarterfinals, where she had to come from behind after dropping the first set against Bouzkova. The first Arab and North African player to reach the semis of a Major in the Open Era, Jabeur is currently the highest seed left in the ladies' singles draw.

The semi-final clash between the two "Barbecue buddies" (in Jabeur's own words) promises to be a tasty affair. Both players love to play the classic style of tennis that involves drop shots, slices and angled volleys that evoke gasps from spectators on the edge of their seats.

In a match that is bound to see a lot of net points, both players have had the ideal build-up leading into this fixture. While Maria has shown her ability to neutralize powerful groundstrokes fired from the racquets of players like Sakkari, Cirstea and Ostapenko, Jabeur has showcased her full array of shots in her matches against Mertens and Bouzkova.

Jabeur has spent six hours and 39 minutes on the court while Maria has hustled for a little over 10 hours. Maria has never defeated a top-4 player in her career. The challenge will be even bigger for the German as she faces Jabeur, who is currently on a 10-match winning streak on grass, dropping only two sets in the process.

A right knee injury sidelined Jabeur from the Eastbourne draw. However, the Tunisian has shown no signs of any discomfort in her movement and should be able to get past the German and into her first Grand Slam final.

Pick: Ons Jabeur in straight sets

