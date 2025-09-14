Open De Rennes 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Stan Wawrinka vs (1) Hugo Gaston

Date: September 14, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open De Rennes

Round: Finals

Venue: Rennes, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Indoor Hard

Prize Money: €120,950

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Stan Wawrinka vs Hugo Gaston preview

Stan Wawrinka will take on Hugo Gaston in the final of the Rennes Challenger.

Wawrinka is still going strong at the age of 40. After a second-round exit in Bucharest, he secured a runner-up finish in the Aix-en-Provence Challenger. He also reached the semifinals in Lasi (Challenger), but lost to Thiago Agustin Tirante in straight sets.

Ad

Trending

The Swiss veteran has been brilliant in Rennes so far. He started his campaign by cruising past Dan Added and Michael Geerts in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Patrick Zahraj in the semifinal. Wawrinka defeated the German in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Gaston at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Hugo Gaston has had a difficult season so far. After second-round exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Miami, he reached the last 16 in Bastad. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Shintaro Mochizuki in the first round.

Ad

Gaston has put in a commendable shift in Rennes so far. After breezing past Enzo Couacaud and Eliakim Coulibaly in the initial few rounds, he defeated Clement Chidekh in the semifinals. The Frenchman eliminated Chidekh in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

Gaston leads the head-to-head against Wawrinka 1-0. He defeated the Swiss in the 2020 French Open.

Stan Wawrinka vs Hugo Gaston odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka Hugo Gaston

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Stan Wawrinka vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Wawrinka on the main tour this year - Source: Getty

Wawrinka has registered some solid results on the ATP Challenger circuit. The Swiss seems to be enjoying his tennis at the moment and will be fancying his chances in the final. He has yet to drop a set in Rennes.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gaston has worked diligently to achieve his results this year. The Frenchman deserves a title for his efforts, but will need to raise his level against Wawrinka. He has a steady all-around game and likes to play long rallies on the court.

Wawrinka has had the answers in tricky situations this week. The three-time Grand Slam champion will be up against a tricky opponent, but should be able to use his experience and come out on top.

Pick: Wawrinka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More