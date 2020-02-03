Open Sud de France 2020: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

Grigor Dimitrov is one of the many former top-10 players in the draw.

The Open Sud de France is back with its 33rd edition and the field for this year's tournament is the most competitive that it has been in quite a few years.

With current and former top-10 stars from the ATP Tour including French stalwarts Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon, and others like Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin crowding the draw, we are set to witness an exciting week of tennis.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of some the top names in the draw.

Top Half

Crowd favourite Gael Monfils is the top seed at this year's tournament.

Expected semi-final: Gael Monfils vs Grigor Dimitrov

Analysis: The top seed and home favourite Gael Monfils might have to be wary of the young Alexei Popyrin and sixth seed Pablo Carreno Busta, but he is expected to come through the section of the draw.

The other high seed in the draw, Grigor Dimitrov has been on a resurgence of sorts. He will be looking to go all the way to put behind the setback of his Australian Open loss, but can face some resistance from the likes of Joao Sousa and Mikael Ymer.

Prediction: Gael Monfils vs Grigor Dimitrov

Bottom Half

Richard Gasquet is one of the many dangerous floaters in the bottom half.

Advertisement

Expected semi-final: Denis Shapovalov vs David Goffin

Analysis: The bottom half of the draw is filled with dangerous fosters and has a few blockbuster first round matches awaiting the fans. The third quarter will feature mouth-watering clashes including Ugo Humbert-Feliciano Lopez and Gilles Simon-Richard Gasquet match-ups.

The winner of that will take on either of the two Canadians, Denis Shapovalov or Vasek Pospisil, another interesting developing rivalry. David Goffin is the highest seed in the half and should make it through to the semifinals without too much trouble.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert vs David Goffin