Open Sud de France 2020, Semi-finals: David Goffin, Gael Monfils, Jamie Murray and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to be in action

David Goffin

The Sud de France Arena in Montpellier has been playing host to the most exciting of tennis action at the ongoing Open Sud de France 2020 tournament. With top French seeds taking part in the event along with other top players from the world, the level of tennis has been top-notch.

Heading into the two semi-finals of the tournament, the men's singles will feature a French player each - Gael Monfils and David Goffin while the men's doubles will see Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi pairing up with England's Dominic Inglot and sparring off against the all-English pair of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

In the exciting men's singles line-up, there is Frenchman and top seed, Gael Monfils who will be taking to the court against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. Monfils has been in exceptional form in his home country tournament while Krajinovic, coming to the Sud de France after being defeated by Roger Federer in the Australian Open second round, is also showing sparks of brilliance.

In the other semi-final, it will be David Goffin, seeded second, who will take on the Canadian force of Vasek Pospisil. Goffin, too has been playing exceptionally well and will prove to be a tough challenge for the Canadian. In all likelihood, Goffin will prevail here.

In the men's doubles, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski will pair up to take care of the challenge from Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Dominic Inglot. This clash should also be exciting with so many British players clashing off against each other, as they vie for a spot in the final.

Here's all you need to know about the

Sud de France Open 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 542,695

Time: The matches will begin from approx. 5:30 PM IST at the Court Patrice Dominguez on February 8, 2020

Important Matches:

[4] Neal Skupski/Jamie Murray vs Dominic Inglot/Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi not before 5:00 PM IST

[1] Gael Monfils vs [7] Filip Krajninovic not before 7:30 PM IST

[2] David Goffin vs Vasek Pospisil not before 9:00 PM IST

Where to watch Sud de France Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast for this tournament here.

Live streaming details for Sud de France Open 2020

Sud de France Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).